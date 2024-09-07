Columbus Crew Fall to Seattle Sounders, 4-0

September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew lost 4-0 against the Seattle Sounders in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have 49 points through their first 26 matches of the season, the second most in Club history through that span (50 in 2008).

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki finished the match as the Crew goalkeeper following a red card to Goalkeeper Abraham Romero at 45'+3'. Romero made his MLS debut and posted one save. Zawadzki recorded two saves in the second half.

Tonight's attendance was 20,523. It marked the Crew's 30th consecutive sold-out crowd at Lower.com Field in MLS play, including the postseason. All 13 of the Black & Gold's MLS home matches have been sellouts.

The Black & Gold hit the road to take on FC Cincinnati in the Hell is Real Derby [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

