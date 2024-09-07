Revolution Play St. Louis CITY SC to 2-2 Draw

September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-15-3; 27 pts.) battled St. Louis CITY SC (5-10-13; 28 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night with 30,512 fans on hand at Gillette Stadium. Forward Luca Langoni tallied his second goal with the club in his first MLS start, while Carles Gil scored his sixth goal of the campaign. Defender Will Sands registered his first career multi-assist game as he helped set up both New England goals.

Former Revolution defender Henry Kessler, in his return to Foxborough, opened the scoring for St. Louis in the 23rd minute, looping a header off a Marcel Hartel corner over New England goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. Kessler, who spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his MLS career in New England, was traded to St. Louis in August in exchange for Tim Parker. Parker made his Revolution debut in the match, as the 2023 MLS Best XI defender made his first start for the club.

Despite the early setback, the Revolution kept their composure and equalized only five minutes later off the foot of Langoni. The 22-year-old Argentine, making his Gillette Stadium debut after arriving from Boca Juniors in a club-record transfer, touched a driven pass from Will Sands around Kessler before slotting home the finish from a tight angle through the legs of St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

After setting up the first goal, Sands helped create the go-ahead strike in the 40th minute. The left back fed a lateral pass to Carles Gil, who kissed a shot from 20 yards off the post and into the net for the Revs' second of the night. Gil's goal, his sixth of the season, was the captain's 125th goal contribution for the club across all competitions. Sands finished the night with a team-high three key passes.

Leading by a goal, the Revolution and St. Louis dueled throughout an evenly matched second half, before Simon Becher tied it up in the 72nd minute. Becher tucked a low shot past Ivačič, who registered nine saves on the night to match his career high. The Revolution nearly had an opportunity to answer when the referee went to the monitor to review a potential handball against St. Louis, though the penalty was not given and the two teams were forced to split the points.

The Revolution head back on the road next Saturday, September 14 to face Orlando City SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

