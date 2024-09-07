Chicago Fire FC Falls 2-1 to D.C. United

September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC (6-14-8, 26 points) fell 2-1 to D.C. United (8-12-8, 32 points) on Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium.

The Fire fell behind in the first half after conceding twice in a three-minute span. The visitors opened the scoring in the 26th minute through league-leading scorer, forward Christian Benteke, then doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a goal from midfielder Gabriel Pirani.

Chicago defender Andrew Gutman scored his first goal for his hometown Club in the 54th minute, blasting a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard-box to cut into the deficit.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will conclude a three-game homestand against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Soldier Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on 890 WLS-AM.

Notes:

Andrew Gutman scored his first goal for the Chicago Fire in his 100th career MLS start.

With the assist on Gutman's goal, Maren Haile-Selassie surpassed Hugo Cuypers in goal contributions (13) in 2024. Currently in his second season with the Fire, Haile-Selassie has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 55 regular season matches (40 starts), including five goals and eight assists in 2024.

Fabian Herbers entered the match in the 74th minute, becoming the second German-born player to play in 200 Major League Soccer matches after Julian Gressel. Herbers has played 147 of his 200 matches with the Fire and is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Defender Rafael Czichos (yellow card accumulation) and Chase Gasper (leg); midfielders Ariel Lassiter (international duty) and Mauricio Pineda (leg); and forward Georgios Koutsias (international duty) were unavailable for today's match.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 1:2 D.C. United

Goals:

DCU - Benteke (18) (Klich, 9) (WATCH) 26'

DCU - Pirani (4) (Klich, 10) (WATCH) 29'

CHI - Gutman (1) (Haile-Selassie, 8) (WATCH) 54'

Discipline:

CHI - Gutman (Yellow Card) 45+1'

DCU - Badji (Yellow Card) 73'

DCU - Klich (Yellow Card) 90'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet (Dean, 86'), D Terán, D Gutman (Herbers, 74'), D Arigoni (Barlow, 46'), M Haile-Selassie, M Gutiérrez, M Acosta (Reynolds, 74'), M Giménez (capt.), F Cuypers

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Salquist,M Mueller, M Navarro, M Casas Jr.

D.C. United: GK Bono, D Bartlett, D Santos, D Tubbs (Canouse, 83'), D McVey, M Stroud (Murrell, 68'), M Pirani (Ku-DiPietro, 57'), M Rodríguez, M Klich, F Dájome, F Benteke (capt.) (Badji, 68')

Subs not used: GK Zamudio, D Sargis, M Garay

Stats Summary: CHI / DCU

Shots: 6 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 1 / 1

Passing Accuracy: 85.4% / 74.6%

Corners: 3 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offsides: 0 / 0

Possession: 65% / 35%

Attendance: 16,426

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

