Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field
September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 4-0 win over the Columbus Crew last Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC returns home to begin a crucial three-match home stand beginning against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, September 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle has faced Sporting Kansas City 28 times in the regular season since joining MLS in 2009. The two sides have played to an even 12-12-4 record, with SKC winning 2-1 earlier this year at Children's Mercy Park.
Sounders FC (12-9-7, 43 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Kansas City (7-14-7, 28 points) sits in 12th in the West. Sporting Kansas City is most recently coming off a 1-1 road draw with the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.
Seattle midfielder Albert Rusnák recorded his first MLS hat trick on Saturday against Columbus, becoming the third player in club history to bag a hat trick against the Ohio side, earning him Player of the Matchday honors. He is the seventh player in Seattle history to record a hat trick. The Rave Green have recorded nine total hat tricks in MLS play.
After the match against Sporting Kansas City, Seattle hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in a midweek match on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH
In honor of the its 50th anniversary, Seattle is honoring a club legend before each home match this season, with Sunday's match featuring midfielder Mauro Rosales. Rosales played for Seattle from 2011-2013, winning MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2011 and helping the club lift the 2011 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Joe Malfa & Jamie Watson
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Earn Important Result in Hell Is Real Draw, But Future Goals Overshadow Any Celebration - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 4-2 Win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 3-1 to Minnesota United FC at CITYPARK - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts Special Youth Match this Sunday, Presented by Regence BlueShield
- Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Announce Opening Schedule of Six Brand-New Soccer Mini-Pitches
- Albert Rusnák Named MLS Player of the Matchday
- Sounders FC Runs Past 10-Man Crew in 4-0 Road Victory