Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC huddle

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 4-0 win over the Columbus Crew last Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC returns home to begin a crucial three-match home stand beginning against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, September 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (4:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle has faced Sporting Kansas City 28 times in the regular season since joining MLS in 2009. The two sides have played to an even 12-12-4 record, with SKC winning 2-1 earlier this year at Children's Mercy Park.

Sounders FC (12-9-7, 43 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Kansas City (7-14-7, 28 points) sits in 12th in the West. Sporting Kansas City is most recently coming off a 1-1 road draw with the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

Seattle midfielder Albert Rusnák recorded his first MLS hat trick on Saturday against Columbus, becoming the third player in club history to bag a hat trick against the Ohio side, earning him Player of the Matchday honors. He is the seventh player in Seattle history to record a hat trick. The Rave Green have recorded nine total hat tricks in MLS play.

After the match against Sporting Kansas City, Seattle hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in a midweek match on Wednesday, September 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH

In honor of the its 50th anniversary, Seattle is honoring a club legend before each home match this season, with Sunday's match featuring midfielder Mauro Rosales. Rosales played for Seattle from 2011-2013, winning MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2011 and helping the club lift the 2011 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Joe Malfa & Jamie Watson

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

National Radio (Simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

