Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE TO FACE NASHVILLE SC ON WEDNESDAY, CF MONTRÉAL ON SATURDAY

After an important 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, the Chicago Fire will hit the road for back-to-back games this week. With five matches remaining in the regular season, the Fire will face two of their direct competitors for the remaining playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, starting Wednesday night against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Three days later, the Men in Red head to Canada where they'll face CF Montréal on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Chicago will face Nashville SC for the sixth time since their arrival to Major League Soccer in 2020. Since then, the Fire have posted an all-time regular season record of 1-2-2 against the Tennessee-based club. The last time these two sides met, the Fire came away with three points following a 1-0 clean sheet victory on July 8, 2023. Midfielder Fabian Herbers scored the lone goal for Chicago, with goalkeeper Chris Brady recording two saves to preserve the shutout.

Wednesday's match will be the first of two meetings between Chicago and Nashville, with both teams slated to face each other at Soldier Field on Decision Day 2024 on Oct. 19.

On Saturday night, the Fire will face a familiar foe in CF Montréal. Dating back to Montréal's inaugural season in 2012, the Fire have an all-time regular season record of 9-12-7 against the Canadian side. Saturday marks the 29th meeting between Chicago and Montréal since 2012, as the Fire look for their third win in four matches against the Quebec-based side dating back to last season.

This will be the Fire's second and final meeting against Montréal in the 2024 regular season. In the previous matchup, Chicago scored three goals in the final 15 minutes, including two in second half stoppage time, to defeat Montréal 4-3 at Soldier Field on March 16. Midfielder Kellyn Acosta scored in the 90+9th minute to record the latest game-winner in Chicago Fire history.

Both matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and wlsam.com (English). Kickoff for Wednesday night's match against Nashville is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Saturday's contest against Montréal is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-14-8, 29 points) at NASHVILLE SC (7-13-8, 29 points)

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn.

Last Game vs. NSH: July 8, 2023 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game at NSH: May 6, 2023 (3-0 L) - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn.

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-14-8, 29 points) at CF MONTRÉAL (7-12-9, 30 points)

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec

Last Game vs. MTL: March 16, 2024 (4-3 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game at MTL: Sept. 16, 2024 (0-0 D) - Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec

by the numbers

1 - Forward Tom Barlow recorded his first goal of the season on Saturday night against his former side, the New York Red Bulls. With the goal, Barlow became the sixth MLS player to score their first goal of the season against his former club in 2024. Additionally, Barlow is the first Fire player to do so since 2018 when Tony Tchani scored against Vancouver.

4 - With his game-winning goal on Saturday night, 20-year-old forward Georgios Koutsias has four goals in his last five Club appearances across all competitions. The Greek forward has two goals in MLS regular season play and two in Leagues Cup 2024 action.

95 - With 95 stops to his credit, goalkeeper Chris Brady has surpassed his single-season career high in saves. His previous season-high was 94 saves, set in the 2023 MLS season. If Brady records five more saves this season, he'd become the sixth goalkeeper in Fire history to record 100 or more saves in a single season. The last goalkeeper to record over 100 saves in a single season was Sean Johnson, who achieved the feat during the 2012 season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.