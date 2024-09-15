St. Louis CITY SC Falls 3-1 to Minnesota United FC at CITYPARK

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-1 to Minnesota United at CITYPARK. Cedric Teuchert netted his third goal of the season to put CITY SC ahead in the fourth minute. Minnesota equalized later in the half through a goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and then Hlongwane scored again a few minutes into the second half to give the visitors the lead. Kelvin Yeboah padded Minnesota's advantage by converting a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, securing the win for the away side. St. Louis CITY SC will travel to the west coast to face San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, September 21 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Cedric Teuchert scored his third goal of the season

Through his first five games in MLS play, Teuchert has scored three goals and earned one assist

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Cedric Teuchert, 4th minute - Cedric Teuchert scored a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

MIN: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 23rd minute - Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored a left footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

MIN: Jay Reid (own goal), 52nd minute - Jay Reid scored an own goal.

MIN: Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick), 62nd minute - Kelvin Yeboah converted a penalty kick with a right footed shot.

September 14, 2024 - CITYPARK (St. Louis, MO)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

St. Louis CITY SC 1 0 1

Minnesota United FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary

STL: Cedric Teuchert, 4'

MIN: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 23'

MIN: Jay Reid (own goal), 52'

MIN: Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick), 62'

Misconduct Summary

MIN: Michael Boxall (caution), 20'

STL: Eduard Löwen (caution), 90'

MIN: Sang Bin Jeong (caution), 90'+3

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jake Nerwinski (Rasmus Alm, 62'), D Henry Kessler (Jay Reid, 46'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Jannes Horn; M Eduard Löwen, M Chris Durkin (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 46'); M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert, M Simon Becher (Nökkvi Thórisson, 77'); F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Tomas Totland, D Josh Yaro, M Akil Watts, M Indiana Vassilev

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 8

MIN: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Devin Padelford (Joseph Rosales 46'), D Miguel Tapias, D Michael Boxall ©, D Jefferson Diaz; M Robin Lod (Samuel Shashoua 90'+6), M Wil Trapp, M Joaquin Pereyra (Carlos Harvey, 67'), M Hassani Dotson; F Kelvin Yeboah (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, 77'), F Bogokuhle Hlongwane (Sang Bin Jeong, 67')

Substitutes not used: GK Alec Smir, M Franco Fragapane, M DJ Taylor, F Teemu Pukki

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 10; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 7

Referee: Marcus DeOliveira

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Kevin Lock, Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Venue: CITYPARK

Weather: Cloudy, 76 degrees

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

Opening statement:

Yeah, just, I'm not going to say much to open it up disappointed. It's clear that locker room, we're all feeling that disappointment. We believe that we could come into this game and not only win the game, but put on a really good performance, and for a lot of crazy reasons, that happened in the game, sometimes didn't happen for us, and we lost the soccer game.

On an injury update for Henry Kessler and Chris Durkin:

So, I don't exactly know what's going on with Chris. He felt his knee early in the half, and then continued to feel it. You know, when he played the long diagonal, felt like he felt something again. And you know, I know him well enough to know that he would do anything to come back out of the locker room and be on the field, and he just couldn't. And with Kess, you know, he takes a knock, goes through the concussion protocol, looks okay, but then you know, he went back into the concussion protocol at halftime, and just not worth the risk.

On the response he wanted from the club after Minnesota tied the match:

I mean, give them credit, they made it difficult for us to find the ball in really good spots in the attacking third. But, you know, we've created a number of chances in that first half after we scored the goal. So again, if we don't give one up, we're probably talking, having a much different halftime conversation. If we don't have two of our starters not be able to come back on the field at halftime, it's a totally different situation as well. Obviously you can't give up the second one, you know, and that's just a another issue that we have continued, you know, all year long, given up too many goals, and that was one that that really hurt, because it allows a team that's really good at getting behind the ball and frustrating, you it allowed them to have that opportunity to be in the lead.

On Jake Girdwood-Reich's [JGR] play tonight:

I thought he did well. You know, we've been impressed with him every time he steps on the field. So he has been good in that area of the field, in particular between Edu [Löwen] and [Chris] Durkin. Edu and Durkin have a really good relationship, so it just limited the amount of times that we could get JGR in the field. So happy for him and I thought he played well.

Defender Jake Nerwinski

On how tough the loss was tonight:

Yeah, this, this hurts. It hurts a lot. We started off the game so well, get that early goal, get that lead. You know, the goal against, we'd like that one back, but I think we still did enough in that first half to make it at least two-one going into the half for us. We just weren't able to do that, you know? Then we come out with, you know, a different kind of lineup, and it's hard to, you know, change that in-game. I know guys obviously did the best they could. I think the guys that came in did well. It just, just messed with us a little bit, I think.

On what the feeling was during halftime:

Yeah, I mean, ideally, nothing should change, right? That's what we said. You know, we had trust in our full team. And I just, you know, it didn't happen for us. It's unfortunate - we knew they had pace up top, and we knew that was going to be, you know, their danger, and they, you know, exploited that.

On what he saw after the second goal:

Yeah, I think them getting that second goal was a bit deflating for us. You know, we wanted to come out on the front foot those first 15 minutes, and unfortunately, we didn't -- you know, I think two-one, it's still manageable to come back into, and then, you know, we get some kind of handball call again. And I think that, you know, deflated us even more. We don't get the PK on the other end. Yeah, it's -- we say it all the time, right? It's a game of fine little details, and that's just kind of what happened tonight.

Forward Cedric Teuchert

On playoff chances following the defeat:

Yeah, I think it was a really bad day for us, but we have to keep going. Have to work hard every day, and I think we have to work hard every day for next season, but I think today was a really hard day.

On the impact of losing Durkin:

I think Chris is very important for us against the ball, and with the ball. I hope it's nothing bad with his injury, but we have a lot of good players on the bench. But yes, Chris is very important for us.

On the feeling at halftime:

I think we controlled the game in every situation, they had no chance. Then one mistake. I think we need to come out of the locker room better, Minnesota was very beatable.

