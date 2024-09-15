LA Galaxy Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 4-2 Win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Down 2-0 at halftime, the LA Galaxy clinched a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over LAFC before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Dejan Joveljić recorded a brace, Edwin Cerrillo notched his first career MLS goal and Riqui Puig tallied a goal and two assists in the victory against LAFC.

Marching On To The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

With the win, the LA Galaxy became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. It marks the 21st time in 29 MLS seasons that the Galaxy have qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the first time since the 2022 campaign.

LA Galaxy Against LAFC

Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marked the 24th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 10-9-5 (52 GF, 51 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-7-5 (42 GF, 42 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 12 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-2 (28 GF, 18 GA). In three meetings between the two teams during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy heId a 1-2-0 record (6 GF, 6 GA). In 24 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match. Against LAFC, Joveljić has recorded six goals in 13 appearances across all competitions, while Puig has notched six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight games played across all competitions against them. The last time the Galaxy were trailing 2-0 at halftime and came back to win a game was back on March 31, 2018 when the Galaxy were trailing LAFC 3-0 in the 48th minute and went on to score four unanswered goals to earn a 4-3 victory.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LFC - Mateusz Bogusz (Denis Bouanga), 4th minute: Denis Bouanga delivered a cross across the face of goal that was deflected by a Galaxy defender and was headed in from close range by Mateusz Bogusz.

LFC - Denis Bouanga (Timothy Tillman), 15th minute: Denis Bouanga dribbled down the left side of the penalty area and struck his shot in from a tight angle past LA Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy.

LA - Dejan Joveljić, 53rd minute: Dejan Joveljić received a pass inside the penalty area, cut inside on his right foot and rifled his shot into the top left corner of the goal.

LA - Edwin Cerrillo (Riqui Puig), 55rd minute: Riqui Puig slid a pass towards the top of the box to Edwin Cerrillo, who took a touch and drilled his shot into the top left corner to score his first career MLS goal.

LA - Dejan Joveljić (Riqui Puig, Marco Reus), 67th minute: Marco Reus streaked down the right side of the penalty area and cut the ball back towards the top of penalty area to Riqui Puig, who played a first-time pass inside the six-yard box that was flicked in by Dejan Joveljić.

LA - Riqui Puig (Marco Reus), 86th minute: Riqui Puig received a no-look pass from Marco Reus at the top of the 18-yard box, took a touch and curled his shot around Kei Kamara and into the side netting.

Postgame Notes

Through 29 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 16-6-7 record (57 GF, 40 GA; 55 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings.

Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marked the 24th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 10-9-5 (52 GF, 51 GA).

In 12 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-2 (28 GF, 18 GA).

In nine all-time MLS Regular Season matches played against LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 6-1-2 (22 GF, 14 GA).

In 24 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

The Galaxy rank second in MLS in goals scored (57) behind only Inter Miami CF (65).

LA leads all MLS teams this season in second-half goals scored (38).

Riqui Puig has scored a goal in four consecutive league matches played (4 goals, 3 assists), dating back to July 17.

Puig tallied one goal and two assists, created a game-high seven chances, completed three of four dribbles and 104 of 120 passes (86.7%), won four fouls and nine of 11 duels in the win over LAFC.

Dejan Joveljić has totaled 11 goal contributions (8 goals, 3 assists) in 11 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign.

Joveljić, who leads the Galaxy with 14 goals during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, notched his fifth career brace for the LA Galaxy and his second career brace against LAFC.

Against LAFC, Joveljić has recorded six goals in 13 appearances across all competitions, while Puig has notched six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight games played across all competitions against them.

Marco Reus tallied two assists in the victory against LAFC.

Reus has recorded one goal and three assists in two matches played (1 start) at Dignity Health Sports Park this year.

Edwin Cerrillo scored his first career MLS goal in his 127th career MLS game played (92nd start) in the win over LAFC.

Cerrillo will miss the match against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Sept. 18 due to yellow-card accumulation.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).

2024 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (16-6-7, 55 pts) vs. LAFC (14-7-6, 48 pts)

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 4 4

LAFC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

LFC: Bogusz, 4

LFC: Bouanga (Tillman), 15

LA: Joveljić, 53

LA: Cerrillo (Puig), 55

LA: Joveljić (Puig, Reus), 67

LA: Puig (Reus), 86

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Fagundez (caution), 34

LA: Neal (caution), 37

LFC: Sanchez (caution), 45+3

LA: Pec (caution), 49

LFC: Long (caution), 71

LFC: O'Brien (ejection), 79

LA: Puig (caution), 86

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 89

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson; M Riqui Puig, M Edwin Cerrillo (Gastón Brugman, 89), M Marco Reus, M Diego Fagundez (Mark Delgado, 82), M Gabriel Pec, F Dejan Joveljić (Miguel Berry, 78)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas, D Emiro Garces, D Eriq Zavaleta, M Isaiah Parente, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Gabriel Pec, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić); FOULS: 13 (Gastón Brugman, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

LFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Omar Campos (D Sergi Palencia, 87), D Eddie Seguro, D Ryan Hollingshead, D Aaron Long; M Ilie Sanchez © (Maxime Chanot, 72), M Lewis O'Brien, M Timothy Tillman (Eduard Atuesta, 87), M Mateusz Bogusz; F Olivier Giroud (Kei Kamara, 72), F Denis Bouanga (Nathan Ordaz, 87)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas Hasal; D Diego Rosales; M Erik Duenas, F David Martinez

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Denis Bouanga, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Denis Bouanga, 3); FOULS: 16 (Denis Bouanga, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 6

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Kevin Stott

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 66 degrees

Attendance: 25,174

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On message to the team after first half:

"I thought first off we got ourselves into a hole. Our setup wasn't the right setup given the circumstances. We were expecting one thing, saw a little bit of another. So a part of it was adjusting our shape, our positioning, understanding where the spaces were, where the over loads were going to be and the movements that I felt like even in the first half we created chances. We didn't finish them. There weren't a ton and they weren't amazing, but we created some chances even though we were down 2-0. It was looking at the first half and saying okay we can't do anything about what has happened behind us, and here are the things I think we need to do and then we just need to raise our intensity and raise the intention. I'm not going to say everything I said in there, but the guys came out and they were flying. We were getting numbers in the right places. We were moving through spaces. We were moving through lines. Combination play was really good. But we were not just standing in pockets passing. We were moving through their lines and that becomes incredibly difficult to deal with. When Riqui (Puig) and Marco (Reus) were pretty close together, Dejan (Joveljić) was in good spots to combine at times. It just became a good, collective performance in the second half. I thought we were better with the ball because in the first half, it was just some losses of possession that were coming back to us, and then in the first half, Bouanga (LAFC forward Denis Bouanga) getting a lot of open space and running at Jalen (Neal) is not a great match-up. We didn't want to be in that. Some different things I felt like we had to address structurally and see the opportunities and the guys just had to go for it and they did. It changed the momentum of the game. The first goal coming relatively early in the second half was huge because it sparked another layer of just that belief that if you keep it up, it can come. I'm proud of the guys, because they got punched in the mouth at the beginning but responded really well."

On fighting back from two-goal deficits:

"It's a group that's maturing. That's the thing that we talked about all season is with the roster additions and the way we have kind of built the team and then it was just about maturing together as a group competitively and having big experiences. This was a moment that we felt was a big experience. It was a huge, important game for us to be able to control the best, solidify a playoff spot, be at home. And then, to get punched in the mouth in the first, whatever it was, 15 minutes, to be down two; the response just showed a lot of maturity and a lot of belief, and it showed that we can execute. And the quality that was on the polled stepped up and made things happen."

On preparing to play against LAFC:

"Doesn't matter to get too far into tactics and things. We were looking at a little bit set up because obviously Marco and Riqui being on the field for the first time together, and what does that look like behind the ball and defensively, and what does that look like in front of the ball in terms of providing them with options to be able to play forward and to connect with guys structurally. What is LAFC going to set up: sometimes they are in a five, sometimes they are in a four; you don't really know. You try to take inventory, Plan A, Plan B. Things didn't change a lot. We just took Gabe (Gabriel Pec) and put him out wider and he held his position wide a little longer versus being narrower. And Miki (Yamane) didn't get so high so early because the first two goals got caught where Miki was breaking out too fast to try to try get involved in the attack; and then we turn over the ball and he gets attacked in the space that he left. So we held him a little bit more. We were cleaner with the ball. We didn't lose balls in difficult situations. When you do that, you can add numbers into the attack from behind. A combination of things came together."

On the comeback win:

"By and large, the team is built to attack, especially when you look at the guys that were on the field today when you have Riqui (Puig) and Marco (Reus) on the field today, you have Dejan (Joveljić), you have Diego (Fagundez), you have Gabe (Gabriel Pec). Those are some high-quality, attacking guys. Over the course of the year, we've grown a ton of confidence in our ability to create chances, score goals, finish chances. It's going to come down to the balance to being able to do that and being able to defend and not give up things, and we did give up things, a couple early. Luckily, they were early. That gave us a stretch of game that we could dig ourselves out of the hole and then you started to see our attacking quality kind of come together. It's the first time I think that Riqui and Marco, they have started together and they have had a stretch of game to kind of get to feel each other out inside of a match, inside of the stadium. We had a few minutes together in, I think it was St. Louis or something. This is the first time for me, too, to be able to see in a game what some of their tendencies together are going to look like. In the first half, part of it for me was observing where Marco was going to feel like was best for him to take space and observing what they are doing and trying to help them find the best spaces to punish the other team. At some point, you just let them do what they do, but you have to structure the team around that as well."

On what Marco Reus brings to the team:

"I've said this, from the first day I had a Zoom with him discussing even the possibility and him feeling us out, I could tell just high-character person, wanted to integrate and be part of the team. Wanted a new experience. You don't have to understand his quality. He came here right away and tried to integrate himself with the players. He's not trying to take over games and not trying to do anything. He's trying to fit into the team. That's kind of what I'm getting at with his character piece. By doing that, you make it a lot easier for everybody else and you make it a lot easier for the group to find ways to bring you into the game and he's been really smart that way. What does he bring to us? The intelligence in his move, his capacity to understand the moment and read the game, his quality on the ball, his vision to find runners, to play out of situations, to recognize where the superiorities are and where the game is at and also to be able to create those situations. And then you see the rhythm that he's able to play in, when he and Riqui (Puig) were getting moving together, how soft the ball was flowing between them, and just how soft his feet are. Doing that on the run is the difference in what world-class players are and good players. Good players can pass the ball and stand around. World-class players do all that at a top speed and run and his capacity to be able to do those things out there in conjunction with Riqui and combining with the rest of his teammates. The second half, they freed up a little bit and they were playing and they were playing off what they say. It was fun to watch. He just brings the things that a world-class player would bring, and we saw that tonight, and we saw that in his first game. I thought he got punched in the mouth, not to use that term, in St. Louis at two o'clock in the afternoon, 95 degrees. It was a "welcome to the MLS" moment where the conditions were really difficult. He was being man-marked around the field and trying to get used to his teammates. His two home games here, I think you see something that just he's a special player."

On a comeback win against LAFC going into the playoffs:

"First off, in terms of being able to come back against LAFC, they are a team that we have seen over the years and over the course of the season, they thrive when they get the first goal. Because it's almost like they invite teams on to them and the power and speed they have in transition is one of the things that makes them great. That's what hurt us in the first half. But we've seen three teams beat them since May, Houston, Columbus and now us, if I recall correctly. All three teams that are ball-dominant. Three teams that win on their best days, move the ball really well and are dangerous in attacking situations. So if you take care of the ball and you finish attacks, then I think you can neutralize some of those things they are really, really good at and that's what we were able to do as the game progressed. We were able to take care of the ball, finish our attacks, score our opportunities and build our momentum back into the game. That's how we got ourselves back in. That's how I think we were able to come back. I think what we saw tonight for us and the message in there was the win tonight shows exactly why it's so important to win the west and be able to play this game or this type of game in the playoffs in this building. Because when we started going and the energy started to get going and the momentum started to go, the fans got behind us because we finally brought them into the game. And that's what you want on a playoff night or a big night when you've got to get a result. Credit to everybody, the energy in the stadium, too, because that gets the guys going, too. I think it's positive. As far as sealing the playoff spot, as I said to the guys in there, I think after last year, you don't take anything for granted. It's been a little while where we felt like we were going to be in the playoffs. And so to have that behind us, I think it's good that we get it early enough, it's behind us. Now our eyes are set on we control our destiny and trying to win the west, which again, positions us in the playoffs in what I believe is the best possible scenario which is playing here in our building which we've done really well with over the course of the season."

On the meaning of tonight's win in his overall career:

"As I said to the guys after, in my nearly four years here, this is one of the proudest moments if not the proudest moment I've had of this group, this team here at the LA Galaxy. The response on such a big night, the courage they showed and the personality they showed in the second half, as a coach, it was fun to watch as much as it was to be a part of it. It was fun to watch. I don't think regular-season games necessarily equate to finals and some of the things that we've been around in the past. In terms of regular season games that are vital and important and are putting us in position and you could probably put them up there with some playoff games. This is one that I'm really proud of the group and the way they came together and believed in what they are doing and believed in the mission on the night and got it done."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER RIQUI PUIG

On being down 2-0 and turning the game around:

"We don't start really good. I think the two goals, it was mistakes. I think the second goal, I miss a pass on our goal, and then the counterattack, they kill us, and I think the first one, also the same. The second half, I think we fix some things, the pressure to be more difficult to take the ball and I think that it works and we played a really good second half."

On playing with Marco Reus:

"I said yesterday, with Marco (Reus), it's easy to play with this guy because he's really good. He always knows what's the movements that I'm going to do, and I'm the same in the opposite. We are really happy to have Marco on the team because he helps a lot with experience, with the confidence that he has with the ball, and we really appreciate to have this type of player in the L.A. Galaxy."

On dominating the second half of tonight's match:

"Well, it's difficult because sometimes maybe the people say that you don't play a good game, you don't make chances, but there are more things in the soccer than not to make chances and to make goals. The last two games against LAFC, I think that they kill us in the counterattack. We don't have the opportunities that we have always. And today, I think that in the first half, we have really good, two, three chances, one with Diego (Fagundez), I remember and the second half, we kill LAFC with (Gabriel) Pec, (Joseph) Paintsil, Marco (Reus) and me, and also with Dejan Joveljić, it was really good today."

On this rivalry in comparison to other derbies he's played in:

"I think we are soccer players to play these type of games. I was all the week waiting for this day. I have my parents, and they know that I am excited to have this day today. It's the different games that you have in your career that you want to play because it's exciting and the people are looking at these games. I think that it's about to do a good performance because you can see where is the level of the team, and also of my level. I think that we make amazing performance and we are really happy."

On this confidence that comes from this win:

"I think that the team can beat all the teams of MLS. I think that we have a really good level. Against Miami, we have maybe 80 minutes that we are winning, and we lose the last five minutes, we tie. I think that this year, we have the pieces that maybe two years before, we don't have, and that's really good for me because we have players on top really fast with the speed, and that's difficult for the other teams to defend. I think that to beat LAFC today, I think it's really important because we see the level that we are, Galaxy, and for sure, to win the MLS, it's very important for us."

On playing alongside Marco Reus:

"I say many times, Marco (Reus), he's amazing player. I'm really happy to play with this guy in the field because after the third goal, he told me that we need to calm because it was an exciting moment to score three goals in a row, and I think he's a guy that he can help a lot to the Galaxy, and also to the teammates. We are really happy to have Marco on the team, and also to have these really important games with this guy because I'm really happy to have him. Really good."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER EDWIN CERRILLO

On his first MLS goal:

"I didn't really think about it to be honest and I was just surprised it went in, and I didn't know what to do after that."

On the midfield approach going into the second half:

"I think the game plan was the same. I think we just came out a little flat, just not on the front foot and they had two breakaways that we know they are dangerous, and so we conceded in that way. In the second half, we just came out with a lot more energy, a lot more intensity and intention, were the two words that Greg (Vanney) brought up after. We knew we were down 2-0 but anything is possible here at home."

On his approach in the second half:

"To be honest I feel like I had the same job. In the first half, my job was to be more central and have Riqui (Puig) and Marco (Reus) kind of in half-spaces, but we didn't get them the ball enough. We didn't bring him in the game in the first half, as much as we'd like, because he's very dangerous and helps us out a lot. And I think going back to what I said, the second half, we knew it was a matter of urgency and we had to all step up."

On his fan ovation and Man of the Match recognition:

"It's always a special moment because I needed a change and I think a year ago today, I wasn't very happy, I guess. Having that moment in such a big game, especially with my family here and just looking at all the people with so much passion, I try to reciprocate that in my game and I try to give it a hundred percent every time. I hope the fans see it because I definitely give it my all. But it's nice to know that people appreciate and sometimes my job is kind of under the radar, and that's okay with me. But when people show appreciation, that feels good."

On the win against LAFC heading into the playoffs:

"I think we want to play the best. We want to play the best teams out there. We knew we came from two losses already with them and even the first two games, we go out with intention and we go out to give it our all. We didn't get the results we wanted in the first two games. We knew at home we've been undefeated. Unfortunately, we go down 2-1 but came out in the second half and gave it all for our fans. That's really important for us, and we know that in the playoffs, anything can happen, especially in this league, and we want to make sure that we have our playoffs here because our fans give us the energy."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.