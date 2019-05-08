Sound Tigers Set Home Opener for October 19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that the team will host its 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport's opponent and start time will be revealed later this summer.

Tickets to Opening Night are just $12 if you take advantage of a limited-time offer that runs for the next 24 hours only. Click here to reserve your seats, prior to 11:59am ET on Thursday, May 9.

"The Sound Tigers were one of the best teams at home this past season and we've combined winning hockey with top-notch value, popular theme nights and exciting giveaways," President Michael Picker said. "We're confident that 2019-20 will be even better as we continue to grow on our successes on and off the ice. With flexible ticket packages and new theme nights that will be announced this summer, there is no better time to become part of the Sound Tigers family."

The Sound Tigers finished fifth overall in the American Hockey League last season and captured 95 points for the first time since 2008-09. Bridgeport also earned home-ice advantage in a playoff series for the first time since 2006.

The team's 2018-19 promotional schedule, which included themes like Star Wars Night, Marvel Night, Wizards and Warlocks Night and Hockey and Hops, proved to be one of the most popular and successful in Sound Tigers' history. Keep an eye on the team's website, SoundTigers.com, for information on the 2019-20 promotional calendar, which will be available in the coming months.

In addition, Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

