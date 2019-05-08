Statement Issued Regarding Senators COO Rob Mullowney
May 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators Chief Operating Officer Rob Mullowney has taken on additional responsibilities with the Ottawa Senators as their Senior Director, Corporate Sales.
Mullowney will still remain the COO of the Belleville Senators.
