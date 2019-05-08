Statement Issued Regarding Senators COO Rob Mullowney

May 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Belleville Senators Chief Operating Officer Rob Mullowney has taken on additional responsibilities with the Ottawa Senators as their Senior Director, Corporate Sales.

Mullowney will still remain the COO of the Belleville Senators.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.