Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 7 p.m. (Round 2, Game 4)

May 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears look to extend their season and current series to a Game 5 in the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers.

#3 Hershey Bears (3-5) vs. #1 Charlotte Checkers (6-1)

CHA Leads Series, 3-0

May 8, 2019 | 7 PM | Round 2; Game 4 | Giant Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Terry Koharski (10)

Linesmen: Bevan Mills (53), Tommy George (61)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears, and Mitch Lamoureux.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS BRACKET

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Hershey Bears dropped a late, 3-1 decision to the Charlotte Checkers in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals to fall behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. Nathan Walker scored first for the Chocolate and White on a backdoor deflection after a perfect slap pass from Ryan Sproul from the right point at 18:56. Aleksi Saarela tied the game at 6:32 of the second period on a long range shot from the left wing past Vitek Vanecek. Stelio Mattheos broke a 1-1 tie with 2:08 left in the 3rd period after burying the rebound of a Trevor Carrick shot, and Saarela added an empty net goal in the final minute.

ON THE BRINK:

The Bears are on the brink of elimination tonight for the second time this postseason. Hershey's last elimination game came in the previous series against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a decisive Game 5 in a best-of-five series. In the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Bears split two elimination games, winning in Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and losing in Game 7 of the Atlantic Division Finals to the Providence Bruins. Hershey has not been swept since the 2016 Calder Cup Finals by the Lake Erie Monsters.

AWESOME AUSSIE:

Nathan Walker hit pay-dirt for the Chocolate and White in the first period of Game 3 to provide Hershey their first lead in any game throughout the playoff series against Charlotte. The tally marked Walker's first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs and fifth point (one goal, four assists). The Aussie has posted 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 40 career Calder Cup Playoff games dating back to 2016. Prior to last night, his last postseason goal was on May 6, 2017 against the Providence Bruins in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals.

POWER PLAY DROUGHT:

An 0-for-6 night on the power play in Game 3 for the Bears has dropped its conversion rate to 2-for-31 (6.5%) in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Only the Milwaukee Admirals (1-for-23) have scored less power play goals among all 16 teams participating in the postseason. Hersey's power play goal scorers in the postseason are Riley Barber in Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against Bridgeport, and Jayson Megna in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals against Charlotte.

