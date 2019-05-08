Bears Season Ends in Game 4 Loss to Charlotte

May 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears bid for their 12th Calder Cup in franchise history came to an end in a 5-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night at Giant Center. The Checkers completed a four game sweep in the Atlantic Division Finals for Hershey's first time swept since the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Charlotte tallied four unanswered goals and jumped out to 4-0 advantage. At 14:25 of the first period, Aleksi Saarela scored his first of three goals on the night after finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play setup by Trevor Carrick and Morgan Geekie. The Checkers were granted a late first period power play which carried over into the next period, and Julien Gauthier doubled his team's lead at :57. Saarela scored his second of the night at 14:22 to provide his club a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. Shots after two periods were 19-10 Charlotte.

Tomas Jurco made the score 4-0 on the Checkers second power play goal of the night at 3:01 of the third period. Hershey's penalty kill finished the night 1-for-3. Jayson Megna put the Bears on the board at the 5:37 mark of the third period on his second power play goal, and fourth tally of the postseason. Shane Gersich cut the Bears deficit to 4-2 at 14:44 before Saarela completed the hat-trick with an empty net goal at 18:23. Final shots on goal were 23-18 Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.