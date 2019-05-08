Checkers to Face Toronto Marlies in Eastern Conference Final

The Charlotte Checkers today announced the schedule for their Eastern Conference Final series against the Toronto Marlies.

The Checkers, who advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs by completing a four-game sweep of the Hershey Bears tonight, will begin the series by hosting Games 1 and 2 at Bojangles' Coliseum on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, respectively.

A full series schedule can be found below:

GAME DAY DATE TIMe LOCATIon

1 2 3 4 5* 6* 7*

Friday Saturday Tuesday Thursday Friday Sunday Tuesday

May 17 May 18 May 21 May 23 May 24 May 26 May 28

7 p.m. 6 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m.

Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum Toronto Toronto Toronto Bojangles' Coliseum Bojangles' Coliseum

* if necessary

Individual tickets for all four scheduled home games will go on sale Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. All third-round home games will feature concession specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn and domestic draught beer as well as select craft draught beer for $4. Further information, including "Pay-as-we-Play" package pricing, is available at gocheckers.com/playoffs.

This marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the Checkers and the defending champion Marlies, the North Division's No. 3 seed which is a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs following sweeps of the Rochester Americans and Cleveland Monsters. The regular-season champion Checkers, which tonight improved to 7-1 in the postseason, went 1-1-2 against the Marlies during the regular-season series. All four games took place in a three-week span between Dec. 31 and Jan. 20.

