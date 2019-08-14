Sound Tigers Announce Promotional Lineup

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, are pleased to unveil another jam-packed promotional lineup for the 2019-20 season. More than half of all Sound Tigers home games will feature a new or returning promotion, or an exclusive giveaway item, adding to the increasingly popular fan experience at Webster Bank Arena.

The promotional calendar kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by All Electric Construction and Communication. The first 2,500 fans will receive a pink rally towel and all cancer survivors will get a free pink bandana. In addition, the Sound Tigers will sport specialty pink warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, benefitting American Cancer Society, Seymour Pink and the Get In Touch Foundation. Bridgeport will face the Pittsburgh Penguins' top affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, in its 19th home opener in the Park City.

The fan-friendly promotional lineup also includes the return of popular themes like Princess Night (Nov. 10), Hockey and Hops (Nov. 29), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 27), Star Wars Night (Jan. 18) and Pucks and Paws (Mar. 29). Regional hockey fans will be elated with the return of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 22-23), while new headliners include Girls Hockey Celebration (Mar. 21) and Fan Choice Night (Feb. 8) - a fan generated promotion where you pick the theme!

In addition, unique packages and attractive food and beverage offers continue to highlight home games throughout the season. Sunday 4-Packs are back and better than ever, and will include four (4) tickets, four (4) hot dogs or slices of pizza, four (4) bags of chips, four (4) sodas and two (2) autographed pucks for just $89.

For additional details on the Sound Tigers promotional schedule, please call the Sound Tigers front office at (203) 345-2300 ext. 7. Plan on coming to more than one theme night? Season ticket plans and Flex Packs are also on sale now, saving you money and guaranteeing a seat to the biggest games of the season. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office (600 Main Street in Bridgeport).

Promotional Headliners:

Opening Night (Oct. 19, 7 p.m.): The Sound Tigers begin the home portion of their 19th season with Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by All Electric Construction & Communication. The first 2,500 fans will receive a pink rally towel, all cancer survivors will get a free pink bandana, and the Sound Tigers will sport specialty warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. Added family fun will be provided in the Kids Zone on the outdoor plaza, presented by Big Y, which returns after great success the past three years. In addition, all students who participate in the CHET summer reading program will receive a free ticket to the game. Click here for details.

Youth Sports Day (Oct. 27, 3 p.m.): The Sound Tigers are recognizing youth sports teams across the region by offering a free ticket to any young athlete, plus the opportunity to take a picture with your team at center-ice following the game. Adult tickets may be purchased at a discounted rate for the Sound Tigers' matinee matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack. If you're the parent or guardian of a youth sports athlete, please call (203) 345-2300 ext. 7.

Princess Day (Nov. 10, 3 p.m.): Meet popular fairy-tale princesses prior to the release of Frozen II, in theaters Nov. 22. Each princess will be available for pictures and autographs on the concourse and all fans may take advantage of one of two ticket packages, which include access to the game, a movie ticket to see Frozen II at any local Bow Tie Cinemas location, and a light-up wand starting at just $25.

Hockey & Hops (Nov. 29, 7 p.m.): Due to its overwhelming popularity the past three seasons, the Sound Tigers are hosting "Hockey and Hops" once again on Black Friday. Enjoy a pre-game craft beer tasting party from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., presented by local breweries. Access to the tasting is only available through a $30 ticket package, which also includes your game ticket, a Sound Tigers tasting glass and koozie.

Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 27, 7 p.m.): Bring a stuffed animal (or several) and toss it onto the ice when the Sound Tigers score their first goal. Each toy will be donated to local organizations that benefit those who are less fortunate, and anyone who brings a stuffed animal to the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office will get $5 off their ticket. Offer valid by showing your toy at the box office on Dec. 27 only.

Military Appreciation Weekend (Jan. 11-12): The Sound Tigers will honor heroes of the United States military, both past and present, with Military Appreciation Weekend presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut and local community partners. Each day will feature an exclusive giveaway item and all veterans and active duty personnel will receive a free ticket by showing their military ID at the box office. Family members of military personnel may also receive a discounted ticket at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office. In addition, the team will wear all-new military-themed jerseys both days, which will be auctioned off to benefit the BBB Foundation.

Fans Choice Night (Feb. 8, 7 p.m.): You pick the theme in the Sound Tigers' first ever fan-voted promotion. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 5, fans will have the opportunity to choose between four different promotions on the team's official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The winning theme will be featured on Feb. 8 against the Providence Bruins, presented by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Stick It To Cancer Weekend (Mar. 14-15): Some things are much bigger than hockey. On Saturday, Mar. 14 and Sunday, Mar. 15, the Sound Tigers will continue their efforts in the fight against adult and pediatric cancers, including the support of local organizations: The Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund, Infinite Love For Kids Fighting Cancer, LIVFree, Ryan's Rebels and Camp Rising Sun.

Girls Hockey Celebration (Mar. 21, 7 p.m.): The Sound Tigers are celebrating the growth of women's hockey in Connecticut, in partnership with Fairfield native and former Team USA Olympic captain, Julie Chu. Webster Bank Arena will host the country's first-ever girls hockey celebration on Saturday, Mar. 21 and Sunday, Mar. 22, inviting women's teams throughout the Northeast. For more information, please call Tarah Kelly at 203-345-4859.

Pucks and Paws (Mar. 29, 3 p.m.): The Sound Tigers encourage all fans to bring their dogs to the game on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 3 p.m. While fans may bring their own four-legged friends, local animal rescue organizations will also be on hand to showcase adoptable pets.

The 2019-20 promotional schedule is listed below. Please visit SoundTigers.com for updates and changes as the season draws closer.

Oct. 19 Breast Cancer Awareness Night/Rally Towel Giveaway pres. by All Electric

Summer Reading Program presented by CHET

Oct. 27 Youth Sports Day

Nov. 2 First Responders Night / Scout Night

Nov. 6 Cool Fun presented by IBEW Local 488

Nov. 10 Princess Day

Nov. 29 Hockey & Hops

Dec. 27 Teddy Bear Toss

Jan. 11-12 Military Appreciation Weekend presented by the Better Business Bureau

Jan. 18 Star Wars Night

Jan. 31 BRYAC Bingo

Feb. 5 Winter Fun presented by IBEW Local 488

Feb. 8 Fans Choice Night presented by Connecticut Department of Transportation

Feb. 22-23 Hockey Weekend in Connecticut

Feb. 22 Youth Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by JRC Transportation

Feb. 23 Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Newtown Savings Bank

Feb. 29 Scout Night

Mar. 14-15 Stick It To Cancer Weekend

Mar. 20 BRYAC Bingo

Mar. 21 Girls Hockey Celebration in partnership with Julie Chu

Mar. 29 Pucks and Paws

Apr. 1 Spring Fun presented by IBEW Local 488

Apr. 4 Autism Awareness

Apr. 5 Fan Appreciation Day

