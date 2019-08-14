Time Change Announced for Road Game at San Jose

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team's road game at San Jose on March 17, 2020, which was originally scheduled to begin at 12pm MT, will now begin at 8:00pm MT. The game can be heard on the "Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear and can also be viewed online on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

