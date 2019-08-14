Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Schedule Change

SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced that the start time for its March 17, 2020 game has been changed:

Tues., March 17 game against the Colorado Eagles has a new start time of 7:00 p.m. PT.

