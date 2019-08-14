Rampage Agree to Terms with Defenseman Josh Wesley

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Josh Wesley on an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Wesley, 23, enters his fourth professional season this October. The Hartford, Connecticut native appeared in 21 AHL games last season with the Charlotte Checkers and the Hartford Wolf Pack, totaling a goal, three points, and 19 penalty minutes in 21 games. Wesley also appeared in 40 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades and Maine Mariners, recording four goals, 14 points, and a plus-12 rating.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, Wesley has appeared in 48 career AHL games with the Checkers and Wolf Pack, totaling two goals, five points, and 29 penalty minutes. In 109 ECHL games with the Everblades and Mariners, Wesley has recorded 13 goals, 47 points, 67 penalty minutes, and a plus-36 rating.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman played 188 games in the Ontario Hockey League from 2013-16 with the Plymouth Whalers, Flint Firebirds, and Niagara IceDogs, notching 12 goals, 37 points, and 164 penalty minutes. Wesley also played in the US National Team Development Program in 2012-13 and represented the United States at the U-17 World Hockey Championships, winning a bronze medal.

