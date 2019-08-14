Iowa Wild Announces 2019-20 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

August 14, 2019





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now to the general public.

Fans may purchase individual game tickets in a variety of ways, including visiting the Iowa Wild website, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or by contacting the Iowa Wild office. To purchase online, visit www.iowawild.com/games. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays when holding an event. The box office is closed on Sundays, unless there is a Wild home game, in which case the box office opens at 12:00 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food store locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hyveetix.com.

In order to purchase group tickets (10 or more), please call the Iowa Wild ticketing department at 515-564-8700. Children two (2) years or older must have a ticket to gain entrance to the game. Fans interested in buying full season and partial season packages, or renting a suite for a game, may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

The Wild opens its season at home on Oct. 4 when the team takes on the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 p.m. The full Iowa Wild schedule can be found at www.iowawild.com/games.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

