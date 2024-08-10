Soria's brace and Sheridan's career high saves lead Union II to home victory

August 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II hosted Chicago Fire FC II at Subaru Park on Saturday afternoon, winning 3-2. Chicago opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Peter Soudan found the back of the net. Union II equalized the match in the 42nd minute when forward Leandro Soria netted his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. In the second half, Union II took the lead in the 55th minute when forward Leandro Soria scored his second goal of the match. Midfielder David Vazquez netted his fourth goal of the season in stoppage time to extend the Union lead. Goalkeeper Mike Sheridan recorded a career high seven saves to help secure the three points at home.

Philadelphia Union II travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Sunday, August 18 (3:00 p.m. ET/ MLSNEXTPro.com).

Philadelphia Union II (3) - Chicago Fire FC II (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, August 10, 2024

REF: Elvis Osmanovic

AR1: A. Max Smith

AR2: Jessica Carnevale

4TH: Gary Gutierrez

Weather: 85 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CHI - Peter Soudan (Oregel) 38'

PHI - Leandro Soria (Vazquez) 42'

PHI - Leandro Soria (Sullivan) 55'

PHI - David Vazquez (Rocio) 90'+6

CHI - David Poreba (Oregel) 90'+7'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Juan Calle Zapata (caution) 67'

PHI - Jamir Berdecio (caution) 90'+4'

PHI - Frank Westfield (caution) 90'+7'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan; Frank Westfield, Carlos Rojas, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel (Randy Meneses 68'); Jamir Berdecio, CJ Olney Jr., David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Nicholas Pariano 72') ; Leandro Soria (Diego Rocio 86'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Gavin Atkinson; Sanders Ngabo, Kellan LeBlanc, Zachary Mastrodimos, Henry Bernstein, Jordan Griffin.

Chicago Fire FC II: Patrick Los; Lamonth Rochester (Harold Osorio 83'), Christopher Cupps, Jaylen Shannon (Juan Calle Zapata 57'), Bryce Richards (Kruz Held 57'); Charles Nagle, Sergio Oregel, Peter Soudan (Vitaliy Hlyut 74'), David Poreba; Christian Koffi, Omari Glasgow.

Substitutes not used: Patryk Stechnij; Josue Pfrommer, Giovanni Granda, Damyan Vilanueva.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Leandro Soria recorded his first career brace in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Midfielder David Vazquez scored his fourth goal of the season.

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan registered his third assist of the season.

Midfielder Diego Rocio recorded his first career assist in MLS NEXT Pro play.

