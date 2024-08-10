NYRB II Host Rivals New York City FC II on Sunday, August 11 at MSU Soccer Park

HARRISON, N.J. (August 10, 2024) - New York Red Bulls II (8-8-4, 31 pts.) hosts rivals New York City FC II (9-4-4, 33 pts.) on Sunday, August 11 at MSU Soccer Park for the fourth installment of the New York Derby this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York is coming off a 4-3 win against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, August 4. Forward Tanner Rosborough scored his fifth goal of the season and his fifth goal in his last five matches, which is the second-longest goal scoring streak in franchise history. Rosborough has tallied seven goal contributions in his last five MLS NEXT Pro matches. NYRB II have earned a result in four of their last five home matches, which includes three wins. They have scored 11 goals at MSU Soccer Park in their last three home matches.

New York City FC II sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points. They are coming off a 4-3 home loss to Columbus Crew 2 but had won their previous three matches prior to that. This will be the fourth meeting across all competitions between the two clubs this season and it will be the first between the clubs at MSU Soccer Park this year. NYCFC II have won two of the three meetings this season, including a 3-2 win on June 1.

Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule has recorded one goal and two assists against NYCFC II in his career. Kasule recorded his 21st career MLS NEXT Pro goal on August 4 and now ranks tied for third in franchise history with Stefano Bonomo for most goals scored by a NYRB II player. The midfielder now has contributed six goals and two assists during the 2024 season.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will head on the road to face off against Huntsville City FC on Saturday, August 17 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

New York Red Bulls II vs. New York City FC II

MSU Soccer Park | Montclair, N.J

Sunday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

#NYvNYC

