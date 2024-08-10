Chattanooga FC Edged 1-0 at Huntsville City

August 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club came up against Southeast Division rivals Huntsville City for the third and final time of the regular season on Saturday night and fell just short with a 1-0 defeat.

Jonathan Perez scored in the eighth minute, which proved to be the deciding goal on this occasion.

CFC edged the possession on the night and managed three shots on target, while goalkeeper Jean Antoine made several crucial saves to keep the match within grasp.

Minjae Kwak and Callum Watson both played the full 90 minutes in what will be a boost to Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood and the depth he has to choose from in the run-in of the season.

The result sees CFC remain in sixth place the Eastern Conference standings.

Chattanooga FC will now travel to Charlotte to face Crown Legacy FC on Sunday August 18th before taking on Inter Miami II on Sunday August 25th.

CFC's next home match will be on September 1st during Labor Day weekend against Atlanta United 2, which will see the return of fireworks. Tickets are on sale now.

Noteworthy

Anatolie Prepelita returned to the starting XI for the first time since July 17 after recovering from an injury

Chattanooga FC (7W-7L-7D, 5SOW, 33 pts.) - Huntsville City FC (4W-11L-5D, 0SOW, 17 pts.)

Wicks Family Field | Huntsville, Ala.

Attendance: 4,567

Final score:

HNT: 1

CFC: 0

Scoring summary:

8': Perez - HNT

Stats (HNT/CFC):

Possession: /

xG: /

Shots: /

Shots on goal: /

Blocked shots: /

Total passes: /

Passing accuracy percentage: /

Corners: /

Free-kicks: /

Total crosses: /

Offsides: /

Goalkeeper saves: /

Clearances: /

Fouls: /

Discipline:

28' - CFC: Garcia Sosa (Caution)

32' - HNT: Jonathan Bolanos (Caution)

45'+1 - HNT: Isaiah Jones (Caution)

64' - HNT: Christopher Applewhite (Caution)

69' - CFC: Callum Watson (Caution)

72' - HNT: Jordan Knight (Caution)

89' - HNT: William Perkins (Caution)

Line-ups:

HNT starters: Bryan Dowd; William Perkins, Christopher Applewhite, Joel Sangwa, Jordan Knight (Faiz Opande 79'); Dominic Gasso (Tomas Ritondale 90'+3), Isaiah Jones (Joseph Skinner 79'), Jonathan Perez (Tyler Pasnik 62'), Ollie Wright; Jonathan Bolanos, Forster Ajago (Woobens Pacius 90'+3)

Substitutes not used: Simon Jillison, Joseph Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Adem Sipic

Head coach: Chris O'Neal

CFC starters: Jean Antoine; Milo Garvanian, Anatolie Prepelita, Duvan Viafara, Joseph Perez; Andres Jimenez Aranzazu, Callum Watson, Luis Garcia Sosa (Jude Arthur 69'); Alex McGrath (C) (Ethan Koren 82'), Minjae Kwak, Mehdi Ouamri (Jalen James 69')

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Burke, Farid Sar-Sar, Logan Brown, Robert Screen, Jesse Williams, Taylor Gray

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

