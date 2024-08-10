Huntsville City FC Acquires Defender Joey Akpunonu on Loan from FC Cincinnati
August 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has acquired defender Joey Akpunonu (APP-ah-no-nu) on loan from FC Cincinnati for the remainder of the 2024 season. Additionally, FC Cincinnati will receive an international roster spot. Akpunonu is eligible to make his Boy in Blue debut tonight against Chattanooga FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
Akpunonu has spent most of this season on loan with Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, where he has made 14 appearances with 10 starts and recorded one assist. The defender was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati, where he has made 10 appearances for the club and nine appearances for its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, FC Cincinnati 2.
Collegiately, the 22-year-old played Bowling Green State University, where he started 42 matches and appeared 48 times for the Falcons, scoring eight goals and earning All-Mid-American Conference honors twice.
Fans can see Akpunonu and the rest of the Boys in Blue take on Chattanooga FC by purchasing tickets here.
TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC acquires defender Joey Akpunonu on loan from FC Cincinnati; FC Cincinnati acquires an international roster spot
Joey Akpunonu
Position: Defender
Height: 6'3
Weight: 185 lbs
Birthdate: Dec. 21, 2001
Age: 22
Birthplace: Toledo, Ohio
Nationality: United States
Last club: Hartford Athletic
How acquired: Via loan from FC Cincinnati
HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF AUG. 10, 2024
Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson
Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa
Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Dominic Gasso, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright
Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik
