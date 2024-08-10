Huntsville City FC Acquires Defender Joey Akpunonu on Loan from FC Cincinnati

August 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has acquired defender Joey Akpunonu (APP-ah-no-nu) on loan from FC Cincinnati for the remainder of the 2024 season. Additionally, FC Cincinnati will receive an international roster spot. Akpunonu is eligible to make his Boy in Blue debut tonight against Chattanooga FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Akpunonu has spent most of this season on loan with Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, where he has made 14 appearances with 10 starts and recorded one assist. The defender was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati, where he has made 10 appearances for the club and nine appearances for its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, FC Cincinnati 2.

Collegiately, the 22-year-old played Bowling Green State University, where he started 42 matches and appeared 48 times for the Falcons, scoring eight goals and earning All-Mid-American Conference honors twice.

Fans can see Akpunonu and the rest of the Boys in Blue take on Chattanooga FC by purchasing tickets here.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC acquires defender Joey Akpunonu on loan from FC Cincinnati; FC Cincinnati acquires an international roster spot

Joey Akpunonu

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3

Weight: 185 lbs

Birthdate: Dec. 21, 2001

Age: 22

Birthplace: Toledo, Ohio

Nationality: United States

Last club: Hartford Athletic

How acquired: Via loan from FC Cincinnati

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF AUG. 10, 2024

Goalkeeper: Bryan Dowd and Simon Jillson

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Kessy Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Will Perkins, Tomás Ritondale, and Joel Sangwa

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Jonathan Bolaños, Brennan Creek, Dominic Gasso, Ethan O'Brien, Faiz Opande, Axel Picazo and Ollie Wright

Forwards: Maximus Ekk, Jordan Knight, and Tyler Pasnik

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.