Huntsville City FC Defeats Chattanooga FC 1-0

August 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club defeated Chattanooga FC 1-0 Saturday night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in new Head Coach Chris O'Neal's debut.

HCFC midfielder Jonathan Pérez scored in the 8th minute during his first match with the club and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd secured his first career MLS NEXT Pro clean sheet with three saves.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 17 when they host the New York Red Bulls II at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

o is 3W-1L-3D, 2SOW all-time in August

o is 1W-1L-1D, 1SOL all-time against Chattanooga FC

Chris O'Neal made his debut as Huntsville City FC manager

Chris Applewhite led the team with 92.7% passing accuracy (minimum 51 passes)

Jony Bolaños

o served as team captain for the fifteenth-straight match

o has started every match this season

Bryan Dowd earned his first career MLS NEXT Pro shutout

Jonathan Pérez made his Huntsville City FC debut and scored the lone goal

Will Perkins registered his first career MLS NEXT Pro assist

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (4W-11L-5D, 1SOW, 17 pts.) vs. Chattanooga FC (7W-7L-7D, 5SOW, 33 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Final Score:

HCFC: 1

CFC: 0

Scoring Summary:

HCFC: Jonathan Pérez (A: Will Perkins) 8'

Discipline:

CFC: Luis Garcia Sosa (caution) 28'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 32'

HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 45'+1

HCFC: Chris Applewhite (caution) 64'

CFC: Callum Watson (caution) 69'

HCFC: Jordan Knight (caution) 72'

HCFC: Will Perkins (caution) 89'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd; Jordan Knight (Faiz Opande 79'), Joel Sangwa, Chris Applewhite, Will Perkins; Isaiah Jones (Joey Skinner 79'), Dominic Gasso (Tomás Ritondale 90'+3), Jonathan Pérez (Tyler Pasnic 62'), Ollie Wright; Jony Bolaños, Forster Ajago (Woobens Pacius 90'+3)

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Joseph Akpunonu, Fernando Ciceron, Adem Sipić

CFC Starters: Jean Antoine; Joseph Perez, Duvan Felipe Viafara Mina, Anatolie Prepelita, Milo Garvanian; Andres Jiminez, Callum Watson, Minjae Kwak, Luis Garcia Sosa (Jude Arthur

69'), Alex McGrath (Ethan Koren 82'); Mehdi Ouamri (Jalen James 69')

Substitutes: Farid Sar-Sar, Logan Brown, Jonathan Burke, Taylor Gray, Robert Screen, Jesse Williams

Attendance: 4,567

