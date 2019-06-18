Somerset Patriots Sign RHP Jonathan Cheshire

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cheshire for the 2019 season. He is active for the Tuesday, June 18th game against the Long Island Ducks.

Cheshire enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 24 year-old righty spent the first two-plus years of his professional career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Most recently, Cheshire split his 14 relief appearances in 2019 between High-A Dunedin (four appearances), Double-A New Hampshire (six appearances) and Triple-A Buffalo (four appearances).

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native combined to post a 3-1 record with a 3.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 26.1 innings pitched across his combined 14 appearances this year. That includes a 2.16 ERA over 8.1 innings of work across his four appearances for Triple-A Buffalo. The side-arming righty also posted a 6-1 record with a 2.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 12 walks over 51.0 innings across 33 games (one start) with High-A Dunedin in 2018.

Cheshire carried a 2-0 record with a 1.48 ERA spread across 16 relief appearances between the Gulf-Coast Blue Jays and Rookie-level Bluefield in 2017 to begin his professional career.

The 6'1" reliever was originally a 36th round draft pick by the Blue Jays out of Davenport University in 2017. There, Cheshire still ranks as the program's all-time saves leader (35), among ranking first all-time in appearances (126), strikeouts (224), and lowest opponent batting average (.224, minimum 150 IP). Cheshire also ranks second in program history in ERA (2.22, minimum 150 IP), walks/nine innings (1.91) and innings (254.1), and ranks fourth in wins (18).

He owns an 11-2 record with a 2.48 ERA over his three professional seasons.

