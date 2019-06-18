Bees / Blue Crabs Postponed on Tuesday

June 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, Conn.) - New Britain team officials have announced that today's (Tuesday, June 18) game versus the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been postponed due to inclement weather. Ticket holders for Tuesday's (6/18) game can exchange their tickets at the New Britain Stadium Ticket Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any one of the remaining Bees regular season home games during the 2019 season, based on availability.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader featuring two seven-inning contests on Wednesday, June 19th at New Britain Stadium. The first pitch in game number one of the twin-bill is scheduled for 5:35 P.M. The nightcap will begin one half hour after the first matchup concludes.

Tomorrow's game is a Kids Meal Deal Wednesday! Bring the kids to the ballpark where they can enjoy the game and a classic ball park frank! Kids 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips and soda or water for just $4.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.