Somerset Patriots Land Atlantic League Champion Jay Gause

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have signed right-handed pitcher and 2017 Atlantic League champion Jay Gause for the 2020 season.

"I'm real excited to get going," said Gause. "I've always loved pitching in Somerset, even if it was with a different team. I liked the crowd a lot. It was always a great environment."

Gause enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and third in the Atlantic League. He previously spent both the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a member of the York Revolution. Gause impressed in his 2017 debut season with the Revs, posting a 10-4 record with a 3.67 ERA over 19 games (16 starts). The righty finished second on the team in wins and strikeouts (74) in the regular season and later helped lead York to a league title. Gause worked a 3.48 ERA over two starts in the playoffs, including a four strong innings as the Championship Series Game One starting pitcher for the Revs.

The Shallotte, North Carolina native returned to the Atlantic League in 2018 and continued to impress. Despite spreading out only eight appearances (seven starts) in a season marred by injuries, Gause went 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 26 strikeouts in his eight appearances. He only allowed six earned runs over his 34.2 innings of work on the season, including zero earned runs in five of his final seven appearances.

Gause owns a 13-4 record with a 3.09 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 125.1 innings across 27 appearances (23 starts) in his two combined seasons in the Atlantic League.

"We're very excited about the Gause signing," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Jay has pitched in our league before and was very dominant at times. He attacks the hitters with strikes and works fast which is a dream for the defense. Gause takes pride in giving his team a chance to win every time out. We are very anxious to get him in camp and see him compete."

Gause was originally drafted in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros. He spent one season (2014) in the Astros organization with the Tri-City ValleyCats (Short-Season A) before transitioning his career through the United Shores Professional Baseball League and up to the Atlantic League in 2017.

Gause missed the 2019 season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. James Andrews.

