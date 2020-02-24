2020 Individual Game Tickets on Sale Online March 2

February 24, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual tickets for all home games during the 2020 season will go on sale online only at LIDucks.com on Monday, March 2, at noon.

To celebrate tickets going on sale online, all ticket fees ($3/ticket) and order fees ($2/order) will be waived on March 2 from noon until midnight. LIDucks.com will remain the exclusive source for individual Ducks tickets until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, when the Bethpage Ballpark box office window opens, giving fans their first chance to purchase tickets in person.

Also beginning March 9 at 10:00, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (631) 940-TIXX. From that point forward, box office and phone hours will be Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Ducks will play 72 home games at Bethpage Ballpark during the 2020 regular season. Opening Night, featuring the 2019 Championship Ring and Banner Raising Ceremony, is Friday, May 1, when the Ducks host the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 p.m. The preliminary promotional schedule, including Fireworks Spectaculars, theme nights and premium giveaways, will be announced on Wednesday, February 26.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.