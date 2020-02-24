Community Progress Council Sponsors 2020 Revolution Season

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that Community Progress Council (CPC), York County's community action agency that empowers individuals and families to move toward self-sufficiency and advocates for change to promote community growth, has partnered with the team to present the 2020 York Revolution season.

The sponsorship agreement makes CPC the beneficiary of the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and a fundraiser to be conducted during one of the Revolution's home games.

The Revolution will also donate a portion of all Appell Lawn Section ticket sales to its nonprofit season sponsor and conduct a season-long online and in-ballpark advertising and awareness campaign for CPC.

Community Progress Council will sponsor two of the team's theme nights and a specialty jersey Revolution players will wear during one home game. The team will auction the game-worn jerseys through the app LiveSource, with all proceeds benefitting CPC.

"Community Progress Council is proud to sponsor the 2020 York Revolution season," said Robin Rohrbaugh, President and CEO of Community Progress Council. "This partnership will provide CPC an opportunity to increase awareness of the vital services the organization offers to people in our community who are working hard to achieve financial self-sufficiency."

"We are thrilled to work with a partner that is so committed to the people of our community," said Nate Tile, York Revolution Vice President of Business Development. "With programs for everything from career development and early childhood education to housing and emergency services for women and families, CPC is leading the charge toward a better quality of life for all of our neighbors in Greater York. We couldn't be prouder to have them on our team and to be on theirs."

For more information on Community Progress Council's programs, visit www.YorkCPC.org.

