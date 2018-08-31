Somerset Patriots Bring in Catcher Shawn Zarraga

August 31, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have signed and activated catcher Shawn Zarraga. He will be active for tonight's game against the New Britain Bees.

Zarraga enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 29 year-old backstop began 2018 as a Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training invite, but was released prior to the season. Zarraga began 2017 with the Cleburne Railroaders (American Association), where he hit .272 with three home runs and 17 RBI over 41 games.

He finished his 2017 season with Double-A Tulsa after the Dodgers purchased his contract in late July, playing in six games.

The Aruba native began his professional baseball career as a 19 year-old in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He spent seven years with the Brewers, including time at both Double-A Huntsville and Triple-A Nashville. Zarraga later joined the Dodgers organization in 2015, where he alternated time between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City over the next two seasons.

Zarraga has hit over .280 in six of his 10 professional seasons. His best statistical year came in 2014 when he hit .309 with a home run and career highs in RBI (37), hits (81), doubles (18), runs (35) and at-bats (262). That included a .330 batting average over 75 games with Double-A Huntsville. Zarraga was named a 2014 Southern League Mid-Season All-Star for his impressive season.

The 2007 44th-round draft pick by the Brewers owns a .282 career batting average with 18 home runs and 226 RBI over hit 10-year professional career.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford is underway and features the team's 20th Season at TD Bank Ballpark. The team has clinched a playoff spot already by winning the 2018 Liberty Division First Half Championship. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.