Revolution Hold Bees Bats In Check And Take Rubber Game Of Series

August 31, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The York Revolution (25-22, 57-53) defeated the New Britain Bees (23-24, 56-54) 3-0 at New Britain Stadium on Thursday night to take the rubber game of a three-game midweek series in the Constitution State. The Bess are held off the scoreboard in a ballgame for the 12th time this season and second time in their last four contests played.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon (8-7) was tagged with the loss despite allowing just three runs on six hits in seven innings on the mound, walking one and striking out four. Despite the defeat, the right-hander recorded his second consecutive quality start and eighth overall. York starting pitcher Robert Carson (9-6) picked up the win by firing eight scoreless innings on only four hits given up, walking one and striking out seven. Ricardo Gomez shut the door in the bottom half of the ninth inning for his second save of the campaign.

The pitcher's duel remained scoreless all the way into the top half of the sixth inning before the visitors finally cracked the scoreboard versus Simon. After Henry Castillo led off the frame with a clean single to right field, Steven Figueroa followed with an RBI double into the gap in right centerfield that scored Castillo while Figueroa advanced to third base on the throw to home plate. Alonzo Harris then proceeded to drive in Figueroa by way of a sacrifice fly to put York out in front 2-0. The Revolution added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for a 3-0 cushion thanks to a run-scoring single off the bat of Castillo that plated Jared Mitchell after he tallied a base knock of his own with one man down. The Bees looked to mount a miraculous comeback against Gomez in the last of the ninth. Deibinson Romero flared a single to the opposite-field in right to begin the uphill climb. Jason Rogers reached on a four pitch walk, putting runners at first and second with nobody out. Ahead in the count 2-0, Jovan Rosa grounded out to the right side of the infield, moving Romero and Rogers into scoring position. Jamar Walton walked to load the bases, putting the tying-run at first and bringing the winning run to the plate in Jonathan Galvez. Gomez finished the matchup off making the big pitches he needed to by striking out Galvez swinging and inducing pinch-hitter James Skelton to ground out to Telvin Nash at first base, enabling the reigning Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Champions to leave the Hardware City with a crucial series victory. Vince Conde led the way for New Britain with a pair of hits. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees next welcome in the 2018 First Half Liberty Division Champion Somerset Patriots to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 31st to begin a three-game Labor Day weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Fat Tire Friday, as fans 21 and older can enjoy all Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts for just five dollars at any concession stand!

