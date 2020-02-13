Somerset Patriots Bring Back Southpaw Thomas Dorminy

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have re-signed left-handed pitcher and 2018 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Thomas Dorminy.

"I'm excited to be back with the Patriots this year," said Dorminy. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again and I can't wait to get the 2020 season started!"

Dorminy enters his second season with the Somerset Patriots and second in the Atlantic League. The left-handed starting pitcher excelled in his first season with the Red White and Blue, posting a 6-6 record with a 2.72 ERA across 16 starts. Dorminy struck out 97 batters against 28 walks over 92.2 innings of work, including eight starts with at least seven or more strikeouts. Overall, he allowed more than three earned runs in only one of his 16 starts last year.

The Lutz, Florida native finished his first season in Somerset strong. Dorminy struck out eight or more batters in each of his last seven starts, and carried a 2.17 ERA over his last 10 starts. At the time of his last start, Dorminy ranked second in the league in ERA and strikeouts. The southpaw finished the season second on the Patriots in strikeouts and third in innings pitched despite having his contract purchased by the Lamigo Monkey (Chinese Professional Baseball League) in mid-August.

"Something we are always searching for in the game of baseball is quality left-handed pitching," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "We found a guy last year in Thomas Dorminy that fits that profile and are proud to announce he will be rejoining our 2020 pitching staff. Dorminy has the mindset and the stuff to take over a game and be dominant. He takes pride in minimizing any run production by the other team and giving his team the best possible option to succeed. Thomas works hard at his job and demands a lot from himself. He is a true competitor and we are happy to have him on our side."

Dorminy previously made a dominant one-year stop with the Washington Wild Things (Frontier League) before joining the Patriots. There, the lefty posted a 9-5 record with a league-best 2.45 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 132.1 innings pitched. His 2.45 ERA was over 30 points lower than the next closest qualified pitcher in the league, while his nine wins ranked third in the league. Dorminy also finished third in the league in innings pitched and sixth in strikeouts.

The Faulkner University product racked up a number of accolades in his time with the Wild Things. Not only was Dorminy named the league's pitcher of the year, but he was also selected as both a Mid-Season and a Post-Season All-Star. Additionally, the southpaw made eight starts without allowing an earned run over the regular season, was the winning pitcher in the Frontier League All-Star Game and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts over three postseason games for the Wild Things.

Dorminy spent the first four years of his professional career in the San Diego Padres organization. He made 95 appearances (64 starts) in his time as a Padres' farmhand, including a notable 2015 season when he went 11-7 with a 2.94 ERA over 25 starts with Single-A Fort Wayne. He was later named both a Mid-Season All-Star and an MiLB.com Padres Organization All-Star for his impressive campaign.

