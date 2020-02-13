Iorio Returns to the Island

February 13, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







Long Island Ducks pitcher Joe Iorio

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Joe Iorio(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joe Iorio. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks and sixth season in professional baseball.

"I couldn't be more excited to be coming back to the Ducks this season," said Iorio. "Long Island is a first class organization, and the opportunity to continue playing for them was an easy decision to make."

Iorio spent the entire 2019 season with the Flock. He made 32 appearances (19 starts) during the regular season, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.09 ERA, 92 strikeouts and 32 walks over 128.1 innings of work. The West Islip native yielded just one run in 10 relief appearances to begin the season before moving into the starting rotation on May 25. As a starter, he went 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 104 innings. Iorio was selected to pitch in the Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 10 at York's PeoplesBank Park, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, and was voted by fans as the Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP for the season. He later went on to pitch five games in the postseason, highlighted by three scoreless innings of relief in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Sugar Land with the Ducks facing elimination.

"I had a lot of fun last year with the Ducks accomplishing all that we did as a team," Iorio continued. "I'm really looking forward to being back with the guys to chase another championship, play in front of the great fans of Long Island and play for a great manager in Wally Backman."

Prior to joining Long Island, the 27-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in the Frontier League, spending time with the Washington WildThings (2015), Southern Illinois Miners (2015-16) and River City Rascals (2017-18). In that time, he made 86 relief appearances, compiling a 6-2 record with a 3.95 ERA, three saves and 108 strikeouts to 33 walks over 95.2 innings. In 2018, the Barry University (Fla.) and University of North Florida alum ranked second in the league with 45 appearances while posting a 5-1 record and a 1.46 ERA. He was chosen to pitch in the Frontier League All-Star Game for his efforts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.