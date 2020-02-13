Blue Crabs Sign Atlantic League All-Star Jonathan Galvez

February 13, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of Jonathan Galvez on Thursday afternoon.

Southern Maryland attained Galvez's rights in the Atlantic League's 2019 dispersal draft with the second overall pick following the New Britain Bees' departure from the league. Galvez was a member of the New Britain Bees in 2018 and 2019 after being taken by the Bees in the Atlantic League's dispersal draft in 2017 when the Bridgeport Bluefish left the league.

Galvez has made an All-Star team in some fashion in five of his last nine seasons of professional baseball including two San Diego Padres organizational All-Star selections in 2011 and 2012, a Triple-A PCL All-Star selection in 2014 with the El Paso Chihuahuas, and Atlantic League All-Star honors in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Even with a buffet of All-Star seasons, the 29 year old is coming off a career high .305 batting average in 2019, the fourth best in the Atlantic League. 2020 will be Galvez's fifth season in the Atlantic League, and his ninth season in professional baseball.

"Middle infielders that possess the contact and the power that Galvez does are hard to come by. He will be a dynamic bat in our lineup, and is a crucial signing for the Blue Crabs," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.