Somerset Falls Short in 13-6 Shootout

June 18, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Lancaster, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (27-20) dropped Monday night's series-opener 13-6 to the Lancaster Barnstormers (31-15) at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Aaron Dudley (2) got the Patriots on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning with a solo home run over the right field fence. Lancaster responded in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of solo home runs from Trayvon Robinson (2) and Nate Coronado (1) briefly gave the Barnstormers a 2-1 lead.

Somerset answered in the next half inning on an Endy Chavez (2) grand slam out to right-center. It marked the first grand slam of the year for the Patriots, giving them a 5-2 lead.

That lead was short-lived, however. Blake Gailen (10) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit to two before Lancaster plated four runs in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead. A Coronado (2) three-run homer and a Gailen RBI single highlighted the inning.

The Patriots got back on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth on a Yovan Gonzalez RBI double. However, the Barnstormers added four more runs the next inning to extend their lead to 11-6. A Coronado (2) three-run home run and a Gailen RBI single provided the scoring.

Lancaster topped off the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a Tyler Bortnick two-out, two-run single.

Nate Reed (6-1) earned the win despite yielding five runs on six hits over six innings. Vince Molesky (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits over one inning of relief to take the loss.

The Patriots and Barnstormers continue their three-game series Tuesday night. Southpaw Duane Below (2-2, 3.68 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Lancaster righty Steve Johnson (3-1, 3.40 ERA). First pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford continues on Friday, June 22nd when the Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark to take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 7:05 pm. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.