Somerset Falls Short in 13-6 Shootout
June 18, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Lancaster, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (27-20) dropped Monday night's series-opener 13-6 to the Lancaster Barnstormers (31-15) at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Aaron Dudley (2) got the Patriots on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning with a solo home run over the right field fence. Lancaster responded in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of solo home runs from Trayvon Robinson (2) and Nate Coronado (1) briefly gave the Barnstormers a 2-1 lead.
Somerset answered in the next half inning on an Endy Chavez (2) grand slam out to right-center. It marked the first grand slam of the year for the Patriots, giving them a 5-2 lead.
That lead was short-lived, however. Blake Gailen (10) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit to two before Lancaster plated four runs in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead. A Coronado (2) three-run homer and a Gailen RBI single highlighted the inning.
The Patriots got back on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth on a Yovan Gonzalez RBI double. However, the Barnstormers added four more runs the next inning to extend their lead to 11-6. A Coronado (2) three-run home run and a Gailen RBI single provided the scoring.
Lancaster topped off the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a Tyler Bortnick two-out, two-run single.
Nate Reed (6-1) earned the win despite yielding five runs on six hits over six innings. Vince Molesky (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits over one inning of relief to take the loss.
The Patriots and Barnstormers continue their three-game series Tuesday night. Southpaw Duane Below (2-2, 3.68 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Lancaster righty Steve Johnson (3-1, 3.40 ERA). First pitch at Clipper Magazine Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
The 2018 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford continues on Friday, June 22nd when the Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark to take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 7:05 pm. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
