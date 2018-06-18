Big Comeback Derails Revs in Southern Maryland

June 18, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





The York Revolution saw the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs score 10 unanswered runs, walking away with an 11-6 win on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Revs drop three of the four games in the series and will look to rebound when they return home to open a seven-game homestand on Monday evening.

The Revs scored first for the third straight game in the series, putting up two runs in the third inning off Crabs starter Drake Britton. Tyler Clark tripled to right-center field to lead off the inning and the next batter, Tyson Gillies, was hit by a pitch. With first-and-third and no outs, Jared Mitchell hit a sac fly to left to bring home Clark and break the scoreless tie. Two batters later, Welington Dotel hit a sac fly to right to plate Gillies, making it 2-0 Revs.

After Revs starter Dominic Severino let up a solo home run to Jon Griffin in the bottom of the fourth, the Revs answered in the top of the fifth.

The inning started with a bunt single from Clark, who got to third on a throwing error by Britton on a pickoff move to first base. Gillies followed with a sac fly to center, picking up his first RBI as a Rev.

The inning continued when Dotel shot a single to right field with two outs. Zach Wilson was up next and singled through the hole between short and third to score Mitchell, who walked earlier in the inning. Jose Cuevas followed with a double off the base of the wall in left-center to score Dotel, and Wilson came in to score on Luis Cruz' RBI infield single. The Cruz single capped off four straight hits for the Revs in their four-run inning. The Revs sent ten batters to the plate and all four of the runs were charged to Britton.

Reliever David Wayne Russo stranded the bases loaded for the Blue Crabs, but the inning ended with the Revs up 6-1.

Severino's day was done after five innings of one-run ball. He struck out three, did not walk a batter and left the game in line for the win.

The Revs bullpen immediately ran into trouble in the sixth. Tyler Cravy recorded just one out before being charged with four runs including a three-run homer to left from Corey Vaughn. Jailen Peguero retired the final two batters to get out of the inning with the Revs still in front, but the lead was trimmed to 6-5.

Southern Maryland took control in the seventh when Peguero and Ricardo Gomez combined to allow six runs on five hits. The Crabs sent nine men to the plate and took a commanding 11-6 lead after seven innings.

The Revs went down quietly in the eighth and ninth as that score held the rest of the way.

Peguero (1-2) suffered the loss while Crabs reliever Shane Watson (2-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

The Revs' five-run lead was the largest lead they've surrendered this season. The series concluded with a pair of tough losses as the bullpen gave up leads in each of the final two games of the series.

In the loss, six different starters had an RBI for the Revs while they tied a team record and season-high with three sac flies in the game.

The Revs open a seven-game homestand Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Road Warriors in the first of a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park. Logan Williamson gets the ball in the series opener for the Revs. It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank. It is also Engineering Night and Trivia Night hosted by Showtime Trivia. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs have fallen below .500 at 22-23 for the first time since they were 10-11 after a May 23rd loss in Lancaster. Severino allowed just one run for the second consecutive start, working on short rest in Sunday's game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2018

Big Comeback Derails Revs in Southern Maryland - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.