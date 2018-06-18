Fisher, Five-Run Frame Lead Flock Past Skeeters

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Sugar Land Skeeters 5-0 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

All of Long Island's offense came in the bottom of the third inning against Skeeters starter Ben Griset. Following an inning-opening error, Emilio Bonifacio drove a two-run triple to right field, Lew Ford brought in a run with a groundout and Taylor Ard capped the inning with a two-run home run to left-center field.

Meanwhile, Ducks starter Jake Fisher (3-1) was superb on the mound to earn the win. The lefty tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just four singles and two walks while striking out seven batters. He threw 103 pitches in the outing, 68 of which were strikes (66%).

Griset (2-2) took the loss, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in three innings with two strikeouts. Colton Murray pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Ducks, striking out the side, and Carlos Pimentel ended the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Bonifacio led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Ard added two hits, two RBIs and a run.

