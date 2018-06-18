Patriots Win Pitcher's Duel To Take Series Finale

(Somerset, NJ) - The Somerset Patriots (27-19) defeated the New Britain Bees (21-26) 2-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Father's Day in the rubber game of a three-game weekend series in the Garden State. The Bees close out a ten-game stretch of contests versus the two current First Half Freedom and Liberty Division leaders in Lancaster and Somerset with an overall record of 7-3.

New Britain starting pitcher Mark Hamburger (4-4) was tagged with the loss despite his team-leading sixth quality start of the campaign, allowing just two runs on three hits in seven innings pitched, walking two and striking out six. Somerset starting pitcher Rick Teasley registered a no-decision in the ballgame after firing six scoreless innings on just three hits given up, walking four and striking out six.

With the matchup scoreless in the top half of the seventh inning, New Britain was able to crack the scoreboard first and take a 1-0 lead when Reid Brignac plated James Skelton with a sacrifice fly after Skelton laced a one-out double into the left field corner and advanced to third base on a Darren Ford single. Hamburger towed the rubber in the bottom of the frame after the fans stretched out their arms and legs now trying to preserve a one-run advantage having not allowed a hit through the first six innings on the bump. Danny Dorn spoiled the no-hit bit with a clean single to the right side just beyond the backhanded dive of first baseman Jason Rogers. With two men down, Alfredo Rodriguez blooped a single to right, moving Dorn into scoring-position with the tying-run with Rodriguez now on at first representing the go-ahead run and bringing Mike Fransoso to the plate, and he was the victor in a long seven-pitch turn at the dish against Hamburger as he laced the second payoff pitch he saw into right centerfield, easily scoring Dorn to tie the ballgame, and with Rodriguez in motion from first base on the pitch thrown he hustled all the way home and slid in safely with the lead run, and in the blink of an eye the Patriots had a 2-1 advantage. Somerset's bullpen made the slim cushion hold up, as Nate Roe (3-0) tallied the win, with Dustin Antolin collecting his third save of the campaign. Ford and Rogers led the way for New Britain with a pair of hits each. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, June 19th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to the Hardware City for a four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-Fer Tuesday in the Nutmeg State, as everyone can buy one full price ticket and get one FREE when you purchase on-line, by phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office.

