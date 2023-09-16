Somerset Clinches Eastern League's Best Second Half Record With Series Win in New Hampshire

Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler on game night

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday night by a final score of 8-3 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.

With the win, the Patriots enter the final day of the regular season with a record of 83-53: the exact same record they posted in the 2022 regular season.

The win moved the Patriots' second half record to 41-27, clinching the top record in the Northeast division for both halves of the season (42-26 in first half).

With the Patriots' third straight win of the series, they clinched their final regular season series win of the year, as well as the season series win over the Fisher Cats. Somerset ends the regular season with 13 series wins, eight series ties and three series losses.

All nine batters in the Patriots' order collected hits in the game.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (4.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 7 K) threw a season-high 89 pitches in his final start of the regular season.

Gomez ends the 2023 regular season having set single-season career-highs in starts (19), IP (65.1) and K (78).

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, 3 K) put together his second straight two-hit game, marking his sixth at the Double-A level.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SB) reached base four times in his 20th multi-hit game of the season, which ties for the active team lead (Jeisson Rosario).

After drawing a walk in the first inning, Sweeney stole both second and third base, reaching 20 steals on the season. The performance marked Sweeney's 10th career game (and third this season) with two stolen bases in a game.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR) opened the scoring with his fifth home run of the season in his fourth multi-hit game for the Patriots.

LF Grant Richardson (1-for-4, 2 RBI, R, HR, 2 K) hit his 18th total home run of the season and his fifth at the Double-A level.

In 15 Double-A games, Richardson is now slashing .340/.426/.642 with 5 HR, 11 RBI, 10 R, 6 BB and 5 SB.

RF Elijah Dunham (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, BB) ended his longest (Double-A) homerless drought of the season (16 games) by hitting the Patriots' third home run of the game in the 8th

RHP Anderson Munoz (1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H) extended his scoreless streak to 10.2 IP over six appearances.

Over his last nine appearances (two with Somerset), Munoz has posted a 0.57 ERA and 0.32 WHIP.

