Holland and Donovan Pace Akron to 9-2 Win Over Altoona

Korey Holland collects three extra-base hits to finish a single shy of the cycle while Joe Donovan drives in four to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 9-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron's offense got rolling early. Holland opened the second inning with a single before advancing to third on Bryce Ball's single. Donovan doubled into the gap to score both and put Akron ahead 2-1. Three batters later, Petey Halpin singled home Donovan to make it 3-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Jack Leftwich got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing a triple and sac-fly to back-to-back batters in the first. The right-hander settled in after the early run five of the next six he faced. Altoona struck for one more off Leftwich in the fourth before he locked back in to finish his outing with 5.2 innings allowing two runs while striking out one. Randy Labaut followed with a scoreless 2.1 innings and two strikeouts. Jordan Jones struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks kept the pressure on in the sixth as Holland opened the inning with a walk and Ball followed with a double to once again set things up for Donovan. The RubberDucks catcher doubled home both for the second time in the game to stretch the Akron lead to 5-2. Two batters later, Gabriel Rodriguez lifted a sac-fly to score Donovan and make it 6-2 Akron. In the seventh, the RubberDucks had another outburst in them. Connor Kokx walked and stole second base before coming around to score on Chase DeLauter's RBI single. Two batters later, Holland launched a no-doubter into the canal to make it 9-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Donovan's four RBI game is his first multi-RBI game with the RubberDucks...Since returning from the injured list on July 7, Leftwich has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 12 outings...Game Time: 2:11...Attendance: 7,337.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude the 2023 season and their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Sunday, September 17 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (1-5, 6.21 ERA) will take the mound against Curve righty Justin Meis (4-3, 4.63 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

