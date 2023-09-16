Senators Win Penultimate Game over Bowie, 4-2

Saturday afternoon the Harrisburg Senators beat the Bowie Baysox 4-2. The Sens have taken three of the five games played in the series and will go for a series win Sunday afternoon in the final game of the 2023 season. Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the second, then scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. DJ Herz started and earned the win, his second with the Senators. James Wood homered in the fifth inning, his 18th with the Senators.

The Big Play

Robert Hassell III singled in two runs with two outs in the second inning to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Filibusters

Harrisburg stole three bases in the game (Pinckney, Arruda and Crews)... After playing 2:57 Friday night, the game Saturday afternoon took 2:12... Harrisburg has 24 hits the past two games and just two of the hits are extra base hits (Wood HR and Lipscomb 2B)... The Senators turned two double plays for a total of 123 on the season.

On the Docket

The final game of the 2023 season is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

