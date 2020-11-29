Solar Bears Sign Tristin Langan
November 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tristin Langan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.
Langan, 21, recorded 37 points (13g-24a), 34 penalty minutes and a team-leading plus-minus of +25 in 45 games with the Solar Bears while on loan from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. His 37 points led all Solar Bears rookies. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound forward's +25 also set an Orlando single-season record for plus-minus. Langan also picked up an assist in nine games with the Barracuda.
Prior to turning pro, the Swan River, Manitoba native played major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where he collected 184 points (78g-106a) and 132 penalty minutes in 241 career games. During the 2018-19 season, Langan tied for the circuit's goal-scoring title (53) and finishing second in assists (60) and points (113), while earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors.
Images from this story
|
OrlandoSolar Bears forward Tristin Langan
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - November 29 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Tristin Langan - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Sign Tristin Langan
- Solar Bears Announce 2020 Training Camp Schedule
- Solar Bears Sign Aaron Luchuk
- Solar Bears Sign Patrick McNally
- Solar Bears Ink Alex Gilmour