Solar Bears Sign Tristin Langan

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Tristin Langan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Langan, 21, recorded 37 points (13g-24a), 34 penalty minutes and a team-leading plus-minus of +25 in 45 games with the Solar Bears while on loan from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. His 37 points led all Solar Bears rookies. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound forward's +25 also set an Orlando single-season record for plus-minus. Langan also picked up an assist in nine games with the Barracuda.

Prior to turning pro, the Swan River, Manitoba native played major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where he collected 184 points (78g-106a) and 132 penalty minutes in 241 career games. During the 2018-19 season, Langan tied for the circuit's goal-scoring title (53) and finishing second in assists (60) and points (113), while earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors.

