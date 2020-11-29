ECHL Transactions - November 29
November 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 29, 2020:
Allen:â
Addâ Colton Heffley, Fâ added to training camp roster
âAdd âAlex Lavoie, Fâ added to training camp roster
âAddâ Patrick Watling, Fâ added to training camp roster
âAddâ Zane Franklin, Fâ added to training camp roster
âAddâ Dyson Stevenson, Fâ added to training camp roster
âAddâ Tyler Sheehy, Fâ assigned by Iowa
âAddâ Matt Register, Dâ assigned by Iowa
Indy:
âAddâ Matt Marcinew, Fâ signed tryout agreement
Orlando:
âDeleteâ Michael Brodzinski, Dâ suspended by team, removed from roster
