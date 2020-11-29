ECHL Transactions - November 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 29, 2020:

Allen:â

Addâ Colton Heffley, Fâ added to training camp roster

âAdd âAlex Lavoie, Fâ added to training camp roster

âAddâ Patrick Watling, Fâ added to training camp roster

âAddâ Zane Franklin, Fâ added to training camp roster

âAddâ Dyson Stevenson, Fâ added to training camp roster

âAddâ Tyler Sheehy, Fâ assigned by Iowa

âAddâ Matt Register, Dâ assigned by Iowa

Indy:

âAddâ Matt Marcinew, Fâ signed tryout agreement

Orlando:

âDeleteâ Michael Brodzinski, Dâ suspended by team, removed from roster

