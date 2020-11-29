Americans Add to Training Camp Roster

(Allen Americans) Forward Corey Mackin with the Reading Royals(Allen Americans)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has added the following players to their training camp roster this weekend:

Forwards- Alex Lavoie, Dyson Stevenson, Colton Heffley, Patrick Watling, Braylon Shmyr and Zane Franklin.

The Minnesota Wild have assigned the following players to Allen from their American Hockey League affiliate Iowa: Tyler Sheehy and Matt Register.

The team also added free agent forward Corey Mackin for the upcoming season. The Philadelphia, PA native played parts of the last two seasons with the Reading Royals. In 2019-20 he had 20 goals and 26 helpers in 58 games.

"Corey Mackin is fast and hardworking," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "The general consensus is, he was Readings top forward, and my expectation is, he should be a 30-goal scorer for us. Corey was a teammate of CJ Motte and Jared VanWormer at Ferris State."

The Allen Americans will open their 2020-2021 training camp on Tuesday. The home opening weekend is set for December 18th and 19th. Click HERE for the partial schedule.

