Solar Bears Announce 2020 Training Camp Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's training camp roster as the team prepares to take the ice at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den on Monday, November 30 for the first on-ice sessions of training camp for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

The Solar Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards

Alvaro, Matt [R]

Bird, Tyler

Cammarata, Taylor

Coughler, Jake

Crawford, Isaiah [R-TO]

Gilmour, Alexander [R]

Hope, Kylar [R]

Johnson, Stephen [R]

Kozun, Tad

Langan, Tristin

LeBlanc, Chris

Luchuk, Aaron

May, Johno

Piotrowski, J.M. [R-TO]

Rockwood, Adam

Skinner, Ethan [R-TO]

Defensemen

Boyd, Rich

Kuqali, Alexander

Lohan, Kevin

McInnis, Luke [R]

McNally, Patrick

Meyer, Paul [R]

Panico, Tommy

Goaltenders

Lackey, Michael [R]

Key:

[R] = Rookie

[TO] = Tryout

[V] = Veteran

Orlando has also placed defenseman Michael Brodzinski on team suspension in order to protect his ECHL rights.

Due to restrictions in place as a result of the ECHL's Covid-19 protocols, all practice sessions during training camp and the 2020-21 season will be closed to the public. Media wishing to cover practices during the 2020-21 season will be granted access for the purposes of recording video or still photography while maintaining proper social distancing; access to players and coaches for interviews following on-ice sessions must be conducted virtually.

