Solar Bears Sign Aaron Luchuk
November 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Aaron Luchuk on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.
Luchuk, 23, played the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Newfoundland Growlers, where he recorded 50 points (19g-31a) and 14 penalty minutes in 45 games while under contract to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also skated in three American Hockey League games with the Toronto Marlies. On February 20, Luchuk was traded to the Ottawa Senators, and appeared in one game each with the team's affiliates in Belleville and Brampton. On Feb. 24, Luchuk was traded to the Montréal Canadiens, and appeared in two games with the Laval Rocket before the season was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has appeared in 78 career ECHL games with Newfoundland and Brampton, producing 72 points (29g-43a) and 20 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 33 career AHL games with Toronto, Belleville and Laval, posting totals of nine points (4g-5a).
Prior to turning pro, the native of Kingston, Ontario played major junior in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts, producing 251 points (115g-136a) and 51 penalty minutes in 274 games. In the 2016-17 season he helped Windsor capture the Memorial Cup, and the following year he led the circuit in scoring with 115 points, while earning OHL Second All-Star Team honors and was selected as the recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the league's best overage player.
