Stingrays Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that single game tickets for the first five home games of the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Fans may purchase individual tickets at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

The team's home opener for their 28th ECHL season will be a "Red Out" on Friday, December 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Parking will be free of charge for all fans attending the contest. SC is encouraging all fans to wear red as the team wears its new red jersey for the first time and honors all frontline workers that have sacrificed for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep us safe.

Other home dates on the calendar in the first part of the season include Saturday, December 19, Sunday, December 27, and a weekend home series against the Wheeling Nailers January 8-9.

The North Charleston Coliseum Box Office is closed this week. It will reopen next week with limited hours on Wednesday, December 2 and Friday, December 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

