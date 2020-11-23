SC Adds Goalie Alex Dubeau to 2020-21 Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with goaltender Alex Dubeau for the 2020-21 season.

Dubeau, 26, will begin his second professional year in South Carolina after spending the 2019-20 season on an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators. The Mascouche, Quebec native appeared in three AHL games with Belleville and earned a win in his first career AHL start, defeating the Toronto Marlies on March 6.

"We are very excited to bring Alex into our organization", said Stingrays head coach Ryan Blair. "He is an excellent goalie that can win games at this level. We look forward to welcoming him to Charleston."

The majority of Dubeau's rookie year was spent in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast where he posted a 21-16-2 record in 40 appearances with three shutouts. In over 2,000 minutes of game action, the netminder had a 3.23 goals-against average and a 0.898 save percentage.

"From what I've seen the last two seasons, everyone in the league knows the Stingrays are a great organization and are always at the top of the standings," Dubeau said. "I consider myself a winner and I like to play with teams that win. Because of that, it was an easy decision to choose the Stingrays. I'm coming there to play the best hockey I can and I'm very excited to join the team."

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound backstop completed a four-year stint with the University of New Brunswick Reds from 2015-19 where he went 46-15 in 65 games. During his UNB career Dubeau won three University Cups in 2016, 2017, and 2019. In his final season he was named to the University Cup All-Star team and was honored as the tournament's Most Valuable Player with a 5-0-0 playoff record and a goals-against of 0.78.

Dubeau also played junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Shawinigan Cataractes and Moncton Wildcats, winning 138 games and claiming the 2012 Memorial Cup.

He began his pro career at the end of the 2018-19 season, suiting up for six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets where Dubeau went 3-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .921 save percentage.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

