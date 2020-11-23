Details for "Black and White Intrasquad Game" Announced

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the details surrounding the team's annual "Black and White Intrasquad Game" played during Training Camp 2020.

The annual scrimmage will be played at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena on Friday, December 4th, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. ALL FANS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND, FREE OF CHARGE.

Donations to Feeding South Dakota, in the form of non-perishable food items, are strongly encouraged for those attending.

For a fourth year, the Rush will hold the annual scrimmage between teams drafted from the training camp roster by Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates.

The game will be played in two 25-minute halves, with an 18-minute intermission in between. A shootout round will then conclude the game, in which all players will participate, with all goals counting towards the final score to determine the winner. Last year, Team Black, drafted by Coach Gates, won by a 5-3 final score.

