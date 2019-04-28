Solar Bears Rally But Drop Game 2 to Everblades 3-2 in OT

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit at the start of the third period to force overtime against the Florida Everblades (5-3) for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, but Florida took Game 2 of the South Division Finals by a 3-2 final at Hertz Arena to even the series at 1-1. Orlando's franchise-record five-game playoff win streak came to a close as a result of the loss.

Florida opened the scoring in the first period after Kyle Platzer won a faceoff back to Ben Masella, who followed up his own rebound and buried it on Connor Ingram at the 12:08 mark of the opening frame.

The Everblades extended their lead to two goals early in the second period when Blake Winiecki scored 57 seconds into the middle frame on the power play.

The Solar Bears got on the board in the third period when Chris LeBlanc deflected a point shot from Kevin Lohan past Callum Booth at 6:03 for his third of the playoffs.

Orlando made it 2-2 when Brent Pedersen took an Alex Schoenborn feed and stuffed the puck past Booth at 10:36 for his second of the postseason.

The game ultimately went to OT, but it was the Everblades who prevailed when Tommy Thompson beat Ingram with a snap shot from the right circle off the rush at the 12:08 mark of the extra session.

Ingram took the loss with 29 saves on 32 shots against; Booth picked up his first win of the series with 41 stops on 43 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Callum Booth - FLA

2) Tommy Thompson - FLA

3) Ben Masella - FLA

NOTABLES:

Alexander Kuqali provided the secondary assist on LeBlanc's goal for his fourth helper of the playoffs, tying Troy Bourke for the team lead.

Schoenborn's assist after returning to the lineup for the first time since Game 4 of the first round gives him a two-game assist streak (2a).

