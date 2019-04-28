Steelheads Slip 3-1 to Oilers in Game 2

April 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (4-3-0) were bested by the Tulsa Oilers (6-3-0) in a 3-1 loss on Sunday night from BOK Center in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

For the first time this series, the Oilers put the opening goal on the board. At 3:18, a 3-on-1 rush led to forward Stephen Perfetto finding the back of the net for the 1-0 advantage.

The Steelheads broke a scoring skid on the power play in the second period to help themselves even just shy of midway through the game. Steelheads forward Brad McClure tipped a shot from the blue line while in the slot and found twine at 9:22 to even the score, 1-1. Oilers forward Mike McKee had an attempt on a penalty shots at 11:49 but came up empty.

In the third period, the Oilers netted a power play goal at 8:09 thanks to forward Adam Pleskach to edge ahead 2-1 in the eventual deciding goal. Pleskach added an empty net goal at 18:46 to seal the 3-1 win.

Oilers netminder Devin Williams (6-3-0) stopped 24 of 25 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (4-3-0) halted 34 of 36 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Oilers head to CenturyLink Arena for Game 3 of the Mountain Division Final on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are available at idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-383-0080. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM as well as 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.