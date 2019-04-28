ECHL Transactions - April 28

April 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 28, 2019:

Idaho:

Add Kale Kessy, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Elgin Pearce, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve

Delete Kale Kessy, F recalled by Colorado (AHL) [4/27]

