ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 28, 2019:
Idaho:
Add Kale Kessy, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Elgin Pearce, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve
Delete Kale Kessy, F recalled by Colorado (AHL) [4/27]
